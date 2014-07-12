San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For the second consecutive game, the San Diego Padres got a strong performance from one of their young guns. This time, though, the Padres came up with a win.

One night after 27-year-old Odrisamer Despaigne pitched well enough to win, but got little run support, 24-year-old right-hander Jesse Hahn limited the Los Angeles Dodgers to a run and three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings in a 6-3 victory by the Padres. Since being recalled from Double-A San Antonio on June 1, Hahn (5-2) has won five of his six starts.

“Being able to throw a secondary pitch for a strike when my fastball is not there I can resort to something else and be able to get it over for a strike,” said Hahn, who was obtained by the Padres in a multi-player trade during the offseason with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hahn earned his first career win over the Dodgers and improved to 3-0 on the road with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. Padres manager Bud Black said the club realized before the season it might have a diamond in the rough.

“We liked what we saw in spring training with the makeup and the stuff,” Black said. “Our scouts and front office (personnel) really felt there was something in this guy. We didn’t know anything about him until we got him. It’s proven out that the trade has worked out, maybe for both clubs. Jesse has really been a pleasant surprise.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 7-9, 3.71 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-4, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Tommy Medica didn’t play Friday after suffering a strained right groin in Thursday night’s loss to the Dodgers. Medica is doubtful for the rest of the series.

--RHP Nick Vincent threw a bullpen session on Friday. “He threw the ball well. His stuff was crisp,” Padres manager Bud Black said. Vincent has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 15 with right shoulder fatigue.

--3B Chase Headley has hit safely in nine of the past 10 games. Headley went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Friday’s win over the Dodgers.

--LF Carlos Quentin was mired in an 8-for-80 funk before busting out against the Dodgers on Friday night. Quentin went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in the 6-3 win over the Dodgers. “He battled, he was down in the count, he worked back to 3-2 and hit a ball on the nose,” manager Bud Black said of Quentin. “Huge at-bat for Carlos. Carlos has to get going, no doubt about it. Nights like this can pick a guy up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big at-bat for him.” -- Padres manager Bud Black said of LF Carlos Quentin, who went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in the 6-3 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Tommy Medica (strained right groin) left the July 10 game and did not play July 11.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July, and he ran for the first time July 10. There is a chance he could return in late July.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session during the week of July 7-13 in Peoria, Ariz.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He hit right-handed in batting practice July 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He hit off a tee July 10.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable