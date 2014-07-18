San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Clearly, the Padres are out of the playoff race that they believed they would be a part of when the season opened.

And it’s not hard to pinpoint the reason. The Padres offense is pathetic. Actually, it’s almost non-existent.

Given even a below-average offense, the Padres might be close to .500 given the performance of their pitching. But the Padres offense is so bad that it could get everyone fired by the end of the season.

General manager Josh Byrnes has already been fired. And the next general manager -- the Padres have already interviewed eight candidates -- might decide to clean house as he takes the Padres in a direction that might include an offense.

The Padres finished the 2013 season with a team batting average of .245 while averaging 3.8 runs a game. The Padres reached the All-Star break hitting a collective .214 and averaging 2.9 runs a game.

Yet they have the same 41-54 record that they had after 95 games last season.

Which makes you wonder where they might be if the Padres had hit anywhere close to their 2013 averages.

“We are not where we expected to be,” Padres CEO Mike Dee said while announcing the decision to relieve Byrnes as general manager in June. “We have to take an overall look at where we are and what we need to do to get to where we want to be.”

Dee said he is looking for a general manager who will direct the Padres for a number of seasons.

“The next general manager of the Padres will be on the same page as the ownership,” said Dee.

Thus far, the Padres have interviewed Kim Ng (senior vice president of baseball operations for Major League Baseball), former Marlins general manager Larry Beinfest, Dodgers scouting director Logan White, Diamondbacks scouting director Ray Montgomery, Yankees assistant general manager Bill Epler, Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen and Padres assistant general manager Josh Stein and Texas Rangers assistant general manager A.J. Preller.

But the Padres don’t expect to have their next general manager in place by the trading deadline, which raises the question of how active the Padres will be at the deadline. Until the new general manager is on board, the Padres are being run by assistant general managers A.J. Hinch, Stein and Fred Uhlmann Jr.

The Padres have a history of finishing strong under manager Bud Black.

However, given the amount of uncertainty in the organization at the moment combined with what may -- or may not -- happen at the trading deadline, it’s hard to expect the Padres to finish as strong as they have in the past.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-54

STREAK: Lost two

FIRST-HALF MVP: There is a reason why 6-foot-5 RHP Tyson Ross made the National League All-Star team. He allowed one or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 20 starts and two or fewer earned runs in 14 starts. However, the Padres scored two or fewer runs (including zero four times) in 11 of his starts. That explains the 7-10 record despite a 2.85 ERA. And he’s getting better. Ross has a 1.75 ERA over his last five starts -- and a 1-4 record.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: D -- Padres pitchers own the second-lowest staff ERA in the National League, 3.18. However, the offense was beyond pathetic, worse than an F. The Padres are last in the major leagues in team batting average (.214), on-base percentage (.273) and slugging percentage (.334) -- and it is not close. San Diego is the only team in the majors averaging fewer than three runs per game. The Padres were shut out 14 times, and their batting average with runners in scoring position (.198) is last in the big leagues, too.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: With RHP Joaquin Benoit waiting in the wings, RHP Huston Street is almost a sure thing to be traded before the deadline. However, the Padre who might draw an even bigger return than Street is Ian Kennedy. The 29-year-old right-handed starter is 7-9 with a 3.47 ERA, but San Diego controls him for another season. The Padres could decide to rebuild around their potent rotation, which might make Kennedy a cornerstone of the squad. Remember, the Padres still will be shopping for a general manager as the trading deadline approaches.

BUY OR SELL: The Padres are definitely sellers. They are more than one or two position players away from having any semblance of an offense. But how much pitching would they give up to add offensive prospects? Aside from maybe 3B Chase Headley, who is always stronger after the All-Star break, the Padres have few position players who would interest anyone. OF Seth Smith is having a solid season, but San Diego recently extended his contract and removed him from the immediate market.

INJURY STATUS: The Padres should be getting SS Everth Cabrera (hamstring), 2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis) and 1B Yonder Alonso (right wrist inflammation) back shortly after the break. However, they were hitting .218, .162 and .210, respectively, at the time of their injuries. RHP Andrew Cashner (shoulder soreness) and RHP Nick Vincent (shoulder fatigue) also are expected to return shortly after the break, although Cashner is not yet throwing. LHP Cory Luebke and RHP Josh Johnson underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year.

TOP PROSPECT: The Padres believe 21-year-old C Austin Hedges, a second-round pick in the 2011 draft, is close to being ready when it comes to handling pitchers and defense. However, Hedges’ hitting is still a question mark. He did make the Texas League All-Star Game this season. That, however, was more a product of his catching skills than his bat. He is hitting .243 with five homers and 33 RBIs through 79 games, but he has only one homer and 11 RBIs since the start of June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I never expected to have this many guys having offseasons at the same time and I‘m a part of it. You ask any position player in this clubhouse. We’re all disappointed and frustrated.” -- Padres 3B Chase Headley.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Tommy Medica (strained right groin) left the July 10 game, and he did not play July 11-13.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July, and he ran for the first time July 10. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore in mid-July. There is a chance he could return in late July.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He hit off a tee July 10. He is scheduled to join Class A Lake Elsinore in mid-July.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and threw a bullpen session July 5. He threw a bullpen session July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on July 14.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He hit right-handed in batting practice July 10. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He is expected to resume playing catch July 18.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable