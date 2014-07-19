San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Stressing that it was not a fire sale, the San Diego Padres wasted no time Friday in starting to tear down the present while hopefully building for the future.

The Padres traded All-Star closer Huston Street to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for four prospects -- Triple-A second baseman Taylor Lindsay, Double-A right-handed relief pitcher R.J. Alvarez, Class A shortstop Jose Rondon and Class A right-handed starter Elliott Morris.

The trade was finalized just before the start of Friday’s game against the New York Mets.

Street, 30, was 1-0 this season with a 1.09 ERA and 24 saves in 25 attempts. He had 80 saves in 84 attempts in 2 1/2 seasons with the Padres. He represented the Padres in the past two All-Star Games.

“If I was going to be traded, Anaheim was one of the places I wanted to go,” Street said after the game. “But I love this place. I’d come back. Three of the best years of my life were as a Padre.”

Street knew something was up as early as the second inning Friday. Then he got a call in the bullpen during the game from Padres manager Bud Black telling Street he probably wouldn’t be working Friday.

“This was a big move,” said A.J. Hinch, one of three interim general managers of the Padres. “Changes happen. We are happy to add the talent we have.”

Lindsay, 22, was hitting .247 with 13 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 30 RBIs for the Angels Triple-A Salt Lake team in the Pacific Coast League. The 37th overall pick in the 2010 draft will join the Padres Triple-A El Paso team, which is also in the Pacific Coast League.

Alvarez, 23, a third-round pick by the Angels in 2012, has a 0.33 ERA with 38 strikeouts against 10 walks in 27 innings for Double-A Arkansas. He will join the Padres Double-A San Antonio team, which is also in the Texas League.

Rondon, 20, was hitting .327 with 17 doubles, five triples and 24 RBIs for Class A Inland Empire of the California League. He will join the Padres Class A Lake Elsinore team of the California League.

Morris, 22, is also with Inland Empire and will move to Lake Elsinore. He was the Angels’ fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-55

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-1, 2.56 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-10, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Huston Street was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for four prospects -- Triple-A 2B Taylor Lindsay, Double-A RHP pitcher R.J. Alvarez, Single-A SS Jose Rondon and Single-A RHP Elliott Morris. The trade was finalized just before the start of Friday’s game against the Mets. Street, 30, was 1-0 this season with a 1.09 earned run average and 24 saves in 25 attempts. He had 80 saves in 84 attempts in 2 1/2 seasons with the Padres. He represented the Padres in the past two All-Star Games.

--RHP Nick Vincent will be activated from the disabled list Saturday to take RHP Huston Street spot on the 25-man roster. Vincent (0-2, 5.67 ERA) has been on the disabled list since June 12 with fatigue in his shoulder.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit, who had 24 saves last season with Detroit, will move into Street’s closer role. Benoit (3-2, 2.04 ERA, one save) suffered the loss Friday night when he gave up a ninth-inning run to the Mets at Petco Park. A committee of relievers, including RHPs Vincent, Kevin Quackenbush, Dale Thayer and Blaine Boyer and LHP Alex Torres will fill Benoit’s eighth-inning slot.

--2B Chris Nelson was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Friday morning and went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored in his Padres debut. Nelson, who signed a minor league contract with the Padres on June 19, was hitting .293 in 25 games with the Chihuahuas. He takes the spot of INF Irving Falu, who was claimed from waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a big move. Changes happen. We are happy to add the talent we have.” -- A.J. Hinch, one of three interim general managers of the Padres after trading RHP Huston Street to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for four prospects.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July, and he ran for the first time July 10. He will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso July 19.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He hit off a tee July 10. He started a rehab assignment with the Arizona Rookie Padres on July 18.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He hit right-handed in batting practice July 10.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He will start a throwing program July 19.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Chris Nelson

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable