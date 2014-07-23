San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chase Headley left the only organization he’s ever known, crossing the continent to a new home on Tuesday.

The San Diego Padres dealt the eight-year veteran third baseman to the New York Yankees for infielder Yangervis Solarte and minor league right-hander Rafael De Paula and added a reported $1 million in the deal.

It wasn’t necessarily an easy call.

“Everyone knows in this business that these things happen,” manager Bud Black told UT-San Diego. “We’re conditioned to it. It doesn’t make it easier. This was a tough one.”

Headley, 30, was batting .229 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 77 games. Over parts of eight seasons with the Padres (2007-14) he batted .266.

He closed his San Diego career as the club’s strikeout leader (844) but also ended near the top in more notable categories such as games (908, sixth), at-bats (3,286, fifth), hits (873, fifth), doubles (186, fourth), home runs (87, eighth) and RBIs (401, 10th).

Solarte, 27, made his major league debut with the Yankees this season and hit .254 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games. A native of Venezuela, he was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2005.

De Paula, 23, has gone 6-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 games (17 starts) for Class A Tampa. A Dominican Republic native, De Paula led the Yankees’ minor league system with 146 strikeouts last season. Over parts of three minor league seasons (2012-14) he’s gone 21-12 with a 3.58 ERA.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 7-9, 3.62 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults (3-12) pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. “With 50-plus pitches after two (innings) and we took him out after five he had given up (just) three runs,” manager Bud Black. “On a night like tonight with the wind blowing straight out, you’d say that’s OK. We just didn’t do it on the offensive side.” Stults’ 12 losses are tied for most in the majors.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season and 11th on the road in Wednesday’s middle game. In his second season with the Padres, he has a team-leading 137 strikeouts -- third in the National League and fourth most through 100 games in team history. He’s 1-0 this season and 4-2 all-time against the Cubs, including a 2-1 record at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everyone knows in this business that these things happen. We’re conditioned to it. It doesn’t make it easier. This was a tough one.” -- Manager Bud Black, on the deal that sent longtime Padre INF Chase Headley to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 19.

--2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He was working in Peoria, Ariz., in early July, and he ran for the first time July 10. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 18.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He hit off a tee July 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 18, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on July 21.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He hit right-handed in batting practice July 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 21.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He will start a throwing program July 19.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Brooks Conrad

3B Chris Nelson

SS Alexi Amarista

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable