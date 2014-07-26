San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Not that they needed it much in the first half of the season, but the San Diego Padres have developed perhaps the game’s top end-of-game closing combination in right-handers Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street.

Friday afternoon, Benoit and Street worked in tandem for the 20th time in a Padres win. And for the 18th time in those 20 games, neither allowed a run.

The Benoit-Street combination largely explains why the Padres are a major league-best 28-0 this season when leading after seven innings - and 32-0 when leading after eight.

Benoit is 3-0 this season with one save and a 1.26 earned run average. He has worked 18 straight games without allowing a run -- giving up seven hits and three walks during the streak with 22 strikeouts.

Street is 1-0 with an 0.87 ERA and 23 saves in 23 chances. Street has worked 12 straight scoreless appearances -- giving up six hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Benoit and Street have worked in tandem in 20 of the Padres’ 39 wins and have not allowed a run in 18 of them.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-47

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Giants RHP Tim Hudson (7-5, 2.59 ERA) at Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0, 0.66 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley was 4-for-4 with an RBI Friday. It was his first game this season with more than two hits. Headley’s batting average shot up from .202 to .216. “I’ve made a little adjustment this past week,” said Headley. “I feel I‘m getting more barrel on the ball.” Headley, who missed four games June 20-23 with a bulging disk, says he feels better now than at any previous time this season.

--SS Alexi Amarista was 2-for-2 with his second homer, a double and a walk Friday. He is 5-for-9 with two doubles and a homer in three games since taking over for the injured Everth Cabrera (15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring). Amarista is hitting .319 (15-for-47) since June 17.

--OF Will Venable has started only three of the last 11 games and has come in twice as a defensive replacement while entering three other games as a pinch-hitter before ending as a defensive replacement. He is 2-for-22 since June 21 and his season batting average is .197.

--LHP Eric Stults had lost six straight starts and eight straight decisions over his last 10 outings before picking up his third win of the season Friday. Stults, who leads the major leagues with 11 losses, shut out the Giants on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six. Over his last four starts, Stults is 1-3 despite a 2.59 earned run average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve seen this coming on. Eric’s been better the last three weeks. His velocity is up a tick. That’s made his slider and change better.” - Padres manager Bud Black, on Eric Stults, who pitched seven shutout innings against the Giants on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko, who has been on the disabled list since June 6 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, will start hitting in the batting cage on July 6. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. The boot came off June 18, but he was still experiencing pain in the foot, so a day later, the boot went back on. The boot was removed again July 1. He will not be back before the All-Star break.

--LHP Robbie Erlin, on the disabled list since May 18 with soreness in his elbow, will pitch a bullpen session July 6, his first outing from the mound. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June.

--SS Everth Cabrera (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He is scheduled to start hitting July 5.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Nick Vincent (right shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 12. He began playing catch June 27 and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Irving Falu

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Chase Headley

INF Brooks Conrad

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Quentin

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Will Venable