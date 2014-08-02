San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- What has gotten into the San Diego Padres?

At the All-Star break, the Padres were headed toward a number of historic offensive lows.

As a team, the Padres were batting .214 and averaging 2.9 runs a game after the first 95 games of the season. Those were two of the many offensive categories that the Padres ranked last in over the first half of the season.

But since the All-Star break, the Padres, who are 8-6, have hit .281 and averaged 5.1 runs a game. In fact, the Padres lead the National League in runs scored since the break while raising their team batting average to .223.

Friday night, the Padres had a season-high 20 hits against the Braves -- a total that also equaled the Padres all-time high at Petco Park (they had 20 hits at Petco Park once before on April, 29, 2005).

On their current, homestand, the Padres are hitting .321 (45-for-140) and have scored 27 runs in 33 innings. On Wednesday night, the Padres scored 12 runs on 16 hits -- which at the time equaled their season-high for hits -- in a 12-1 rout of St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 10-6, 3.63 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-9, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Tommy Medica had both the first multi-homer and five-hit game of his career Friday night. He went 5-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs, four runs scored and a steal. The four RBIs and four runs scored were also career-highs for the 26-year-old. The last Padres player to record five hits in a home game in San Diego without recording an out was Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn on April 28, 1988. Medica is 13-for-26 with a double, two homers, eight RBIs and five runs scored in his last seven games.

--LHP Eric Stults picked up his fourth win of the season Friday night, holding Atlanta to one unearned run on two hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. Prior to last night, Stults had lost 10 of his previous 11 decisions and leads the National League with 13 losses. Over his three prior starts, Stults had given up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks in 16 innings.

--SS Everth Cabrera was 4-for-5 with two runs scored Friday night and is 6-for-16 in four games since returning from the disabled list. He had missed 21 games with a left hamstring strain.

--CF Abraham Almonte made his Padres debut Friday night one day after being acquired from Seattle in the trade that sent OF Chris Denorfia to the Mariners. Almonte was 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a RBI. He also grounded into two double plays.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 1-for-5 Friday night with a double, a RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in all five games since returning from the disabled list. He missed 44 games with plantar fasciitis. Since his return, Gyorko is 8-for-19 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great night for Tommy, a great night for our offense.” -- Padres manager Bud Black on INF Tommy Medica after a 10-1 win over Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 19.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He might begin a rehab assignment in early August.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down. Manager Bud Black said May 30 that Kelly was feeling better but wasn’t ready to get back on the mound yet.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chris Nelson

INF Tommy Medica

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Alexi Amarista

RF Will Venable

OF Abraham Almonte

OF Jeff Francoeur