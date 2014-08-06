San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pitcher Jesse Hahn has been quite the story for the San Diego Padres, becoming only the third pitcher in a century to win seven of his first nine major league appearances.

For much of the night Tuesday, it looked like Hahn was on his way to making it eight of 10. But a hanging curveball to Minnesota Twins first baseman Kennys Vargas ruined that, as Hahn took the loss in a 3-1 defeat.

“I think it was the right pitch in that situation, I just don’t think it was executed, it was up in the zone,” Hahn said.

Hahn entered the sixth inning having allowed only two hits and no runs. A strikeout of Josh Willingham ahead of Vargas was the second out of the inning, and Hahn was one good pitch away from getting out of the frame unscathed. But it wasn’t meant to be.

“It was a good outing overall,” Hahn said. “As a team, we played a great game, there’s great defense behind me and I think if I would have made the right pitch or executed that pitch that inning it may be a different ball game.”

Regardless of the outing, it’s been quite the early going for Hahn. Even after allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, Hahn is 7-3 with a 2.28 ERA. Not bad for a guy that Padres manager Bud Black even admitted Tuesday wasn’t as high on the radar as some others.

“You look at all the internal numbers: ERA, hits to innings pitched, walks, strikeouts, he’s done great work,” Black said. “It a tribute to Jesse that he’s broken through given the opportunity, grabbed it by the neck and has run with it. ... He’s a competitive young kid, he continues to learn every start, he’s a battler, he’s learning.”

But as a rookie, Hahn is still learning. Tuesday was another valuable lesson.

“Earlier in the game he threw a curveball down and in with two strikes and punched him,” Black said. “Tried to throw the same pitch, just hung it out on the outside part of the plate. Didn’t really have much snap to it. He’s a big strong kid and he hit it out.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 2.68 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 5-13, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in his first non-quality start since June 30. A sixth-inning home run allowed to Kennys Vargas snapped a 55-inning streak of not allowing a homer, the second-longest active streak in the majors. The defeat snapped a personal three-game winning streak. “Jesse hung in there,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “I didn’t think he was quite as crisp with the fastball tonight as he was his last start, but he threw a couple good breaking balls when needed. He got the kid Vargas out with a really good breaking ball prior to the home run with a good breaking ball.”

--CF Will Venable went 2-for-4 Tuesday and extended his hitting streak to six games. He has multiple hits in each of his last four games and in five of six during the streak.

--1B Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 and has a hit in three straight games and in seven of his last eight away from Petco Park. He hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his first homer since June 7. The three hits tied a season-high.

--RHP Blaine Boyer pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief Tuesday. His scoreless innings streak now stands at 7 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run in 17 of 19 appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just got to keep getting those guys on base and making sure that we’re putting pressure on the pitcher. You’re going to have some games where it’s like that but we have to continue to put pressure on guys and make sure we’re getting guys on base.” -- Padres 1B Yonder Alonso on San Diego’s inability to get clutch hits and runs Tuesday despite putting up 10 hits.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chris Nelson

INF Tommy Medica

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Alexi Amarista

RF Will Venable

OF Abraham Almonte

OF Jeff Francoeur