San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jedd Gyorko is starting to show he was not just a one-year wonder.

The San Diego Padres second-year second baseman is having a better second half of the season after a miserable and injury-marred first half.

Though he went 0-for-4 on Friday night in a 2-1 loss to the Pirates at Pittsburgh, Gyorko is hitting .278 with three doubles and two home runs in 10 games since the All-Star break.

Prior to the break, he hit .162 with five homers and 56 games while being hobbled by plantar fasciitis, which landed him on the disabled list from June 4-July 27.

Gyorko hit .249 with 23 homers in 125 games as a rookie last year then signed a five-year, $35-million contract in April.

”This is more like him,“ Padres manager Bud Black said. ”We’re seeing base-hits all over the field and the ball sprayed around the diamond. We’re seeing the ball to both gaps and we’re seeing the pull power. That’s his calling card and he’s doing it again.

“The first half was a little rough, but he seems to be in a good spot.”

Gyorko spent a lot of time watching video of his at bats from both last year and this year while on the disabled list. He determined that he was standing too tall in the box this season.

“Once I got into my legs a little bit more, it helped,” Gyorko said. “I’ve lowered it down a little bit and I‘m seeing the ball better now.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 4-13, 4.94 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-7, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner made his first rehab start Friday night for Class A Lake Elsinore, pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, struck out three and threw 19 of his 24 pitches for strikes against High Desert in a California League game. Cashner has been on the disabled list since May 23 with right shoulder soreness.

--C Yasmani Grandal was on the bench for Friday night’s 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh after starting the previous three games. He does not have an extra-base hit in his last eight games, covering 22 at-bats.

--RHP Ian Kennedy lost for the first time since June 25, the span of seven starts, but pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Kennedy has walked 20 in his last five starts, covering 30 innings, and attributed to an oblique strain that cause him to miss a start last week and has left him at what he said is 90 percent.

--LHP Eric Stults (4-13, 4.94 ERA) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. He won his only career start against the Pirates, giving up two runs in five innings last Sept. 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have his best fastball but he got stronger as the game went on and got out of some key jams. He gave up two runs in six innings and you’ll take that every time. When you make 33 starts in a season, you’re not going to have your best stuff every single time out.” -- Padres manager Bud Black on RHP Ian Kennedy after a loss at Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chris Nelson

INF Tommy Medica

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Alexi Amarista

RF Will Venable

OF Abraham Almonte

OF Jeff Francoeur