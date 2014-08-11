San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Since PNC Park opened in 2001, the San Diego Padres have dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates at their home field. In the 14 years of the ballpark’s existence, the Padres have never lost a series against its tenants.

Overall, the Padres are 33-12 at the stadium, good for a .733 winning percentage. It’s one of those things that makes baseball an unpredictable game.

San Diego manager Bud Black won’t even attempt to explain the phenomenon, chalking it up to sheer chance.

“We’re just playing good baseball,” Black said. “Maybe the times of the year we come in here, we’re playing well and we’re pitching well.”

As for the Pirates, continual losing isn’t something they want to be reminded of after breaking professional sports’ longest consecutive streak of losing seasons at 20 with their 95-win campaign a year ago.

“They’re on our to-do list,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “To win a series against (them) at home, we’re due.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 3.72 ERA) at Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-3, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross pitched at least six innings for the 19th time in his last 23 starts Sunday, and has pitched six or more in his last 10 starts to tie the club record. For the season, he has tallied a total of 160 2/3 innings pitched, which ties him for the fifth-most frames hurled by a National League pitcher with Cincinnati’s Mike Leake.

--2B Jedd Gyorko finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs after his two-run single in the ninth extended San Diego’s lead to 8-2. Gyorko, born 75 miles away from Pittsburgh in Morgantown, W. Va., and a West Virginia University alum, was the only Padre to record a multi-hit game despite each position player picking up a hit.

--RHP Blaine Boyer retired the side in order in the seventh with three flyouts. His streak of 9 2/3 scoreless innings is the longest such active streak in the Padres bullpen.

--OF Seth Smith picked up his first hit of the series after going 0-for-2 Friday and sitting out Saturday’s game with a left-handed pitcher on the mound. Smith is now batting .291 this season and leads the Padres in average, home runs (12), RBIs (38) and hits (94).

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 10.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (8-10) lost for the first time since June 25, the span of six starts, but pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have his best fastball but he got stronger as the game went on and got out of some key jams. He gave up two runs in six innings and you’ll take that every time. When you make 33 starts in a season, you’re not going to have your best stuff every single time out. This guy is a professional who knows how to work his way through a game. He gave us every chance to win the game.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, of RHP Ian Kennedy, who allowed just two runs against the Pirates Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) was scratched shortly before the first pitch Aug. 10. Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a left hamstring strain.

--1B Tommy Medica was available off the bench Aug. 10. He was hit in the head with a pitch Aug. 9.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chris Nelson

INF Tommy Medica

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Alexi Amarista

RF Will Venable

OF Abraham Almonte

OF Jeff Francoeur