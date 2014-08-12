San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Rymer Liriano, considered one of the San Diego Padres’ top prospects before he missed the entire 2013 season following Tommy John surgery, hit a sacrifice fly in his major league debut Monday night.

The 23-year-old outfielder was batting .452 through 16 games for Triple-A El Paso when he was promoted Monday. To make room for Liriano on the 25-man roster, the Padres designated veteran outfielder Jeff Francoeur for assignment.

“This is a big year for Rymer,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Liriano. “He came back with a great deal of conviction after missing last season. He plays with a passion. There’s a mistake or two in there, he’s still young, but he’s matured a lot this year.”

Black said Liriano plays with the style of a Raul Mondesi.

Liriano, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the Padres in 2007 shortly after turning 16. He was a member of the first class of prospects to attend the Padres’ academy in the Dominican when the facility opened in 2008 and is the first graduate of that facility to reach the Padres.

Liriano was the MVP and top prospect of the Midwest League in 2011. He opened this season with Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .264 with a .335 on-base percentage, a .442 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 53 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 99 games.

In the Padres’ 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday, he went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-4, 5.77 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte hit a decisive two-run homer in the Padres’ 4-3 win Monday night. Since coming to the Padres in the July 22 trade that sent 3B Chase Headley to the Yankees, Solarte is hitting .296 (21-for-71) with three homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games. Since he joined San Diego, Solarte is tied for the team lead in homers and RBIs.

--OF Jeff Francoeur was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for OF Rymer Liriano. Francoeur went 2-for-24 after being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on July 23.

--RF Rymer Liriano went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch in his major league debut with the Padres on Monday night. He was called up before the game after hitting .452 in 16 games for Triple-A El Paso. He opened this season with Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .264 with a .335 on-base percentage, a .442 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 53 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 99 games. Liriano, who missed all of the 2013 season following Tommy John surgery, is a native of the Dominican Republic who signed with the Padres shortly after turning 16 in 2007.

--1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo homer and a single and scored two of the Padres’ four runs Monday. Since returning from the disabled list July 26, Alonso is hitting .421 (16-for-38) with four doubles, a triple and three home runs in 14 games.

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make at least two rehab starts with Triple-A El Paso (Wednesday and Aug. 18) before rejoining the Padres. He has been on the disabled list since June 23 due to right shoulder soreness. Cashner threw two shutout innings for Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This just shows the fire we’ve got, we’ve got a lot of energy. As for the bullpen, we want to go out there and strike everyone out.” -- RHP Nick Vincent, who combined with RHPs Kevin Quackenbush and Joaquin Benoit to retire all 12 Rockies they faced Monday, nine of them on strikeouts. San Diego relievers fanned the final seven Colorado batters in the Padres’ 4-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) did not play Aug. 10-11, and he was due to undergo an MRI exam. Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a left hamstring strain.

--1B Tommy Medica (head) was hit in the head with a pitch Aug. 9. He pinch-hit Aug. 10, then sat out Aug. 11.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He is scheduled to start for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chris Nelson

INF Tommy Medica

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Alexi Amarista

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Abraham Almonte