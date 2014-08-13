San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Two injuries near old injuries are hurting San Diego Padres infielders.

Shortstop Everth Cabrera returned to the disabled list before Tuesday’s game with his second left hamstring strain in less than six weeks.

First baseman Yonder Alonso came out of the Padres’ 4-1 win over the Rockies at Petco Park on Tuesday with a right forearm strain. Alonso, who underwent a MRI exam Tuesday night, was injured while swinging the bat near the on-deck circle in the third inning.

Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a strain in his left hamstring. Since returning to the lineup, he was hitting .375 (14-for-40) with five steals in 10 games.

Alonso missed 30 games earlier this season while on the disabled list with the tendinitis in his right wrist. Since returning to the lineup July 26, he was hitting .421 (16-for-38) with four doubles, a triple and two homers over 14 games.

He also broke a bone in the back of the same hand on May 31, 2013, which kept him out most of the second half of last season.

“Yonder’s arm was sore when he was headed to the MRI,” Padres manager Bud Black said after Tuesday night’s game.

Black earlier said that Cabrera’s second left hamstring strain was not going to allow him to return in three or four days.

“After reading the MRI last night, the doctors felt this was a disabled-list issue,” Black said.

Interestingly, the Padres recalled first baseman/outfielder Jake Goebbert from Triple-A El Paso to take Cabrera’s place, leaving Yangervis Solarte and Chris Nelson to back up Alexi Amarista at shortstop.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-62

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-7, 3.52 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-10, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed five hits and two walks and struck out a career-high eight Tuesday while pitching seven shutout innings against the Rockies. After going 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in his first five major league starts, Despaigne was 0-2 and allowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 23 hits in 15 innings in his three starts previous to Tuesday. The 27-year-old Cuban is now 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts at Petco Park.

--SS Everth Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a second strain of his left hamstring in a span of six weeks. Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a strain in the same area. Since returning to the lineup, Cabrera was hitting .375 (14-for-40) with five steals in 10 games.

--1B/OF Jake Goebbert was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take SS Everth Cabrera’s spot on the 25-man roster. Goebbert hit .250 (with a triple, a homer and three RBIs) in 48 at-bats over five weeks with the Padres before being optioned back to El Paso on July 26. He was hitting .322 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 48 games in Triple-A.

--1B Yonder Alonso came out of Tuesday’s game with a right forearm strain. Alonso, who underwent a MRI exam Tuesday night, was hurt while swinging the bat near the on-deck circle in the third inning. Alonso missed 30 games earlier this season while on the disabled list with the tendinitis in his right wrist. Since returning to the lineup July 26, Alonso was hitting .421 (16-for-38) with four doubles, a triple and two homers over 14 games. Alfonso broke a bone in the back of his right hand on May 31, 2013, wiping out most of the second half of last season.

--1B/OF Tommy Medica, who missed two starts after he was hit in the head with a pitch Saturday, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s more like what we saw earlier. He had a much better fastball and it set up his other pitches. His fastball had some movement. He went out and executed. He got back to using his stuff rather than deception.” --

Manager Bud Black, on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who pitched seven shutout innings Tuesday in the Padres’ 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) left the Aug. 12 game and went for an MRI exam.

--1B/OF Tommy Medica (head) was hit in the head with a pitch Aug. 9. He pinch-hit Aug. 10, then sat out Aug. 11. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 12.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He is scheduled to start for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable