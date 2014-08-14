San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Since the All-Star break, the San Diego Padres are a National League-best 16-8.

Three of the key reasons are third baseman Yangervis Solarte, shortstop Everth Cabrera and first baseman Yonder Alonso.

The infield trio is hitting a combing .333 (52-for-156) since the All-Star break with four doubles, two triples and five home runs for 29 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

Can the Padres continue to win without the three . . . and we’re talking all three.

Solarte, who was making his second career start at short Wednesday, suffered a mild oblique strain while fielding a grounder and trying to make a throw across his body. The Padres are hoping he won’t be joining Cabrera and Alonso on the disable list.

Cabrera was placed back on the disabled list Monday with his second left hamstring strain in six weeks. Cabrera had gone 14-for-40 in the 10 games between his stints on the disabled list.

Alonso will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday as the Padres open a 10-game road trip with the first of four games at St. Louis. But Alonso could be out for far more than 15 days, he could be done for the season.

After having two MRIs in a span of 14 hours, Alonso returned to the Padres clubhouse Wednesday with a cast half way up his right forearm to protect an injury described as a forearm strain.

But the Padres believe it might be much more. “It’s not looking too good,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Alonso’s injury. “From what I understand, it’s a unique injury. I want to be optimistic. But from what little I’ve been told, I‘m concerned.”

Alonso was hitting .421 (16-for-38) since returning on July 26 after missing 30 games with tendinitis in his right wrist. Yes, the same wrist . . . and near the same hand that was broken when Alonso was hit by a pitch on May 31, 2013.

Now Solarte is on the bubble. Black is hoping he won’t have to go on the disabled list.”

“We are playing good baseball,” said Black. “We got Cabby, Yonder and (Jedd) Gyorko all back around the same time after the All-Star break. Coincidentally, we were playing well. We are going to miss Cabby and Yonder.”

Hopefully, they won’t have to miss Solarte.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-62

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Padres LHP Eric Stults (8-13, 4.76 ERA) at Cardinals RHP John Lackey (1-1, 8.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 4-for-4 Wednesday with two doubles and a run scored. It was the second, four-hit game of his career. Gyorko is hitting .333 (19-for-57) with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs since returning from the disabled list July 28 after missing 44 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has raised his batting average from .162 to .199.

--1B Yonder Alonso could miss the rest of the season with a right forearm injury. He will certainly miss at least 15 games and his right forearm is in a cast to protect the injury suffered Tuesday night when he flexed a bat while headed to the on-deck circle. “I picked up the bat and felt a pop,” said Alonso of his injury. “There was no advance warning.” Although Alonso had MRIs Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he was told it might be two or three days before team physicians know the severity of the injury. “The doctors are calling the injury ‘freakish,'” said Alonso. That’s a concern.

--RHP Ian Kennedy allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings Wednesday. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA, with 52 strikeouts in 49 innings, in eight starts dating back to July 1. Wednesday was his third start since he skipped a start with a mild oblique strain.

--RF Rymer Liriano’s first major league homer (in his third game) was memorable. Liriano drove an inside fastball from Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek 427 feet and onto the third balcony at the Western Metal Supply Co. Building. It was only the 14th homer ever to reach the third balcony. “I feel really good right now,” said Liriano. “I crushed it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We think Solarte’s strain in his left side is mild.” -- Padres manager Bud Black about INF Yangervis Solarte after a win over Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique strain) was hurt Aug. 13. He is day-to-day.

--1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) left the Aug. 12 game and went for an MRI exam. He is expected to miss significant time.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He is scheduled to start for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable