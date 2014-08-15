San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- San Diego manager Bud Black finished his postgame briefing with the press Thursday night and then asked the departing horde a question.

“What did you guys see?” he said.

While Black was calm about it, there’s no question he felt the Padres got the short end of two calls at the end of their 4-3 loss to St. Louis in Busch Stadium.

Alex Torres appeared to have fanned Tony Cruz for the first out in the bottom of the eighth, but first-base umpire John Tumpane said Cruz fouled the ball into the dirt, overruling plate umpire Bob Davidson’s call of a third strike. Cruz singled on the next pitch to start a two-run rally that snapped a 2-2 tie.

In the ninth, Alexi Amarista was ruled out at the plate as he tried to score the tying run from second on a one-out single by Jake Goebbert. A four-minute, nine-second replay review failed to conclusively prove Amarista eluded the tag of A.J. Pierzynski, resulting in Black’s immediate ejection.

“If we’re going to have the replay,” San Diego catcher Yasmani Grandal said, “we’re going to have to have a lot more cameras and a lot more angles.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-10, 2.63 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 12-8, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults continued his recent resurgence with seven strong innings Thursday night, but was no-decisioned. Stults allowed only four hits and two runs with a walk and a strikeout. He gave up just a hit and a walk over the last five innings, getting six outs on first or second pitches. Stults has allowed just four runs in his last three starts, covering 19 2/3 innings.

--RHP Tyson Ross has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this year and looks to continue his recent roll Friday night. Ross beat Pittsburgh Sunday in PNC Park, scattering six hits in six innings of an 8-2 win to notch his fourth straight victory. The 6-7 Ross owns a win over St. Louis this season, overcoming five walks in a six-inning stint on July 29 to bag a 3-1 decision at Petco Park.

--1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) officially went on the 15-day DL Thursday and San Diego is fearful that he won’t return this year. Alonso had finally warmed up after a dreadful start, hiking his average to .240 when he felt something pop in the fourth inning Tuesday night. Alonso had seven homers and 27 RBIs on the season.

--INF Jace Peterson was called up from Triple-A El Paso to replace 1B Yonder Alonso on the 25-man roster. Peterson is making his fourth trip up to the Padres and gives them some versatility, as he can play either second or third. Peterson batted .266 for El Paso in 56 games, registering 25 extra-base hits.

--INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) sat out Thursday night’s game after leaving Wednesday’s game in the seventh inning. Solarte, who has given San Diego a big jolt of energy since being acquired from the New York Yankees for 3B Chase Headley on July 22, is hitting .282 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs in his 20 games on the left coast. Solarte expects to return to the lineup before the series ends.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “From my vantage point, I didn’t hear anything, I thought he clearly just swung and missed the ball. We thought we had a strikeout, and then all of a sudden, I see Cruz is back in the batter’s box. I couldn’t believe it.” -- Manager Bud Black, after Tony Cruz appeared to strike out in the eighth inning but was later ruled a foul ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) officially went on the 15-day DL Aug. 14 and San Diego is fearful that he won’t return this year. He left the Aug. 12 game and went for an MRI exam.

--INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique strain) was hurt Aug. 13. He sat out Aug. 14 but expects to return to the lineup before the series ends Aug. 17.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13, and he is due to start for El Paso again Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable