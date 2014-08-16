San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Tyson Ross stood tall in front of his locker, the only way you can stand when you’re 6-7, and got right to the point when asked to explain his first-inning troubles Friday night in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

“I couldn’t throw strikes,” he said.

Ross walked the first three men he faced and two of them scored, putting him and San Diego in a hole from which they couldn’t dig out. His fourth-inning hit batter and two-out walk set up the Cardinals for another run.

It was a frustrating loss for Ross, who walked four and hit two over six innings. It also says something about the big right-hander that even his “off-nights” result in quality starts, as Friday night’s did.

Once regarded as a project that might never be polished, Ross has logged 11 straight quality starts (six innings, three or fewer earned runs) to tie the franchise record. But after handing St. Louis the runs it needed to win, that accomplishment felt a bit hollow.

“I felt pretty good in the bullpen, but I just couldn’t find the strike zone,” said Ross. “The biggest problem was fastball command.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-3, 2.52 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross couldn’t consistently command his fastball and it cost him his first loss in more than a month. Ross walked the bases loaded in the first, paid for it with two runs and then gave up a run in the fourth after hitting and walking a man. It was the first time in 10 starts that he had given up more than two runs while working six or more innings, tying Andrew Cashner and Joe McIntosh for the best in franchise history.

--RHP Jesse Hahn faces St. Louis for the second time in about 2 1/2 weeks when he gets the ball for Saturday night’s game. Hahn rolled to a 12-1 win on July 30 in Petco Park, allowing just one run in seven innings and befuddling Cardinal hitters with his 12-to-6 curve that’s earned comparisons to Bert Blyleven. Hahn was no-decisioned on Monday night against Colorado, giving up five hits and three runs in five-plus innings. --INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) missed his second straight start, although he expects to return to the lineup on Saturday or Sunday. Solarte was injured during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Colorado. He’s given the team versatility -- he’s started at four different spots -- and has knocked in 11 runs over 20 games since being acquired from the New York Yankees July 22.

--C Yasmani Grandal didn’t start Friday night, but socked his second career pinch-hit homer in the ninth to set the final score. It went 431 feet off Pat Neshek, who had allowed just two homers in his first 51 innings. Grandal’s 10th homer of the year was his third in the ninth inning.

--LF Seth Smith slapped a double in the fourth, giving him hits in eight of 10 games in August. Of his 10 hits in the month, five are for extra bases. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, but popped up to second with the tying runs in scoring position and two outs in the fifth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pretty good in the bullpen, but I just couldn’t find the strike zone. The biggest problem was fastball command.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, who started the night by walking the first three hitters Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique strain) was hurt Aug. 13. He sat out Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 but expects to return to the lineup on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

--1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) officially went on the 15-day DL Aug. 14 and San Diego is fearful that he won’t return this year. He left the Aug. 12 game and went for an MRI exam.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13, and he is due to start for El Paso again Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--LHP Robbie Erlin (left elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. He again experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a stress test June 6. He began a throwing program in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 27, and he moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Jesse Hahn

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable