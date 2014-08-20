San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The San Diego Padres will get a boost in their starting rotation this weekend.

Pitcher Andrew Cashner is scheduled to make his return to the mound when the Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series.

Cashner made his second and final rehab start Monday at Triple-A El Paso, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. He is scheduled to throw a side session on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

“He feels pretty good about where he is,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “I think the last two games he felt pretty good about his overall velocity and his pitches.”

The hard-throwing Cashner went on the 15-day disabled list on June 23 with right shoulder soreness. The right-hander was 2-6 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts before being shut down.

Last season, Cashner emerged as one of the Padres’ top pitchers, compiling a 10-9 record with a 3.09 ERA in 26 starts. He was obtained by San Diego in a deal with the Chicago Cubs that included first baseman Anthony Rizzo before the 2012 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 5-13, 4.64 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 7-8, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy gave up six runs (five earned) and seven hits in five innings in a defeat by the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Kennedy (9-11) fanned five and walked two. Before Tuesday’s loss, Kennedy had gone 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA in his last seven starts. “From my perspective, he didn’t really have consistent secondary pitches,” Black said. “The curve, the slider and the change, overall all night weren’t as good all night as we’ve seen from Ian.”

--2B Jedd Gyorko hit his ninth home run Tuesday night, a three-run shot off RHP Kevin Correia. Since coming off the disabled list on July 28, Gyorko is hitting .303 with 20 RBIs.

--RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. The Padres are being cautious with the number of innings Hahn has pitched so far. Also, the anticipated return of RHP Andrew Cashner this weekend is another reason Hahn is being sent down. Manager Bud Black said Hahn probably would pitch out of the bullpen when the Padres recall him in September. “He’s pitched extremely well,” Black said. Hahn had a 7-3 mark with a 2.96 ERA in 110 1/3 innings and 12 starts this season.

--LHP Frank Garces had his contract purchased from Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Garces, 24, made his major league debut in Tuesday game, working a scoreless inning and fanning one. In 47 games with San Antonio, Garces had a 2-5 record with a 2.07 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 23 walks as a reliever.

--OF Cameron Maybin will come off the suspension list Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said Maybin, who was banned 25 games for testing positive for amphetamines last month, will join the club in Los Angeles for the Dodgers’ series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13, and he is due to start for El Paso again Aug. 18 before rejoining the Padres.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF Jace Peterson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable