San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Outfielder Cameron Maybin was reinstated to the Padres’ active roster Wednesday after serving a 25-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He has a very simple goal now.

“I just want to play baseball,” said Maybin, who was activated but wasn’t in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over the Dodgers.

“I‘m eager to get out there and feel healthy. The situation was a real bummer. I’ve missed games with injuries. Missing games like this was a real bummer.”

Maybin also missed the first 25 games of the season with a ruptured biceps tendon suffered during spring training. He hit .247 in 62 games before serving the suspension -- which he still maintains was the result of poor knowledge of MLB’s rules, not an attempt to cheat the system.

“I wasn’t trying to gain an edge,” Maybin told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve been taking this medicine for the past three or four years.”

Maybin claims he had a therapeutic exemption that allowed him to take medicine for attention deficit disorder. His prescription was changed in February, he said, and that change required he file new paperwork with MLB.

“It was my mistake not knowing that,” Maybin said.

Manager Bud Black acknowledged that Maybin “went through a lot of anguish over this.”

Maybin’s return gives the Padres a crowded group in the outfield with Abraham Almonte, Jake Goebbert, Rymer Liriano, Seth Smith, Will Venable and now Maybin all jockeying for playing time.

The Padres went 15-10 during Maybin’s suspension. Smith, Almonte and Liriano have been the primary starters recently.

“We have some flexibility with those guys,” Black said. “We’ll work through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-11, 2.70 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-3, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Cameron Maybin was activated from the restricted list on Wednesday. Maybin was suspended for 25 games for testing positive last month for amphetamines. Maybin said the medication he was taking was for attention deficit disorder and denied trying to “gain an edge” on the playing field. “I was simply doing something that I had been taking the past three seasons,” said Maybin, 27, who hit .313 with a double, two RBIs and four walks in five rehabilitation games for El Paso before being reinstated.

--INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated LHP Bobby LaFromboise for assignment. Peterson batted .113 in 27 games this season with the Padres.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Jace Peterson, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

--LHP Eric Stults (6-13) worked an effective five innings, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Stults has limited the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his past 11 starts since June 17. He also has won three of his last four starts. The art of deception played in Stults’ favor. “I felt like we’ve had good games against him and then some games not as good,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s going to play on the edges, he’s going to change speeds and you’ve got to be able to stay with him and stay in the middle of the field. He’s going to be on both sides of the plate, he’s going to keep using that changeup, back-door cutter, change speeds with the curveball, he’s going to be kind of a kitchen-sink guy. Again, there’s been games I’ve felt pretty good with the approach, but tonight we didn’t do a whole lot with him.”

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make his return Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cashner was 2-6 with a 2.36 ERA when he went on the disabled list for a second time June 23.

--OF Seth Smith went 2-for-5 and hit in his sixth consecutive game. Smith has hit the Dodgers particularly well, raising his average to .407 with four home runs and five RBIs in 11 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, and he is due to rejoin the Padres’ rotation during the weekend of Aug. 22-24.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin