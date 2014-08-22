San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- An increased sense of confidence and some tweaks to his delivery allowed Tyson Ross to emerge as the ace of the San Diego Padres and one of the better pitchers in the National League.

The hard-throwing Ross has always had the stuff, manager Bud Black said, but his confidence lagged.

“I think there is a belief in himself that he might not have had before. There might have been some self-doubt,” Black said before Ross took a hard-luck, 2-1 loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium. “I think now he truly believes he’s the guy. When you combine that mindset with his stuff, you’ll see the type of performances moving forward that we’ve seen this year.”

Ross’ performances landed him a spot on the NL All-Star team, the lone Padre selected. However, it took some minor adjustments to his mechanics last season, with an assist from pitching coach Darren Balsley, to get him there, Black said.

“When I first saw him, I thought his stride was too short,” Black said. The Padres acquired Ross from the Oakland A’s in an offseason trade in 2012. “So we lengthened his stride just a little bit, not a lot. I mentioned to him and Darren collaborated that we were going to lengthen his stride maybe 6 to 8 inches. I think that was the first step.”

Black also said they worked with Ross pitching from a slightly more upright position, and Black and Balsley “simplified” Ross’ grip on his fastball.

“I think he was trying to do too much with the ball,” Black said.

Record-wise, he hasn’t much success against the Dodgers. Ross fell to Los Angeles for the fourth time this season Thursday, losing despite pitching a shutout until Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

On the season, Ross is 11-12 with a 2.68 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 11-11, 2.70 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 8-7, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit could be available to pitch Friday when the Padres open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Benoit is nursing some irritation in his shoulder. He threw a side session Thursday at Dodger Stadium, and he said he felt no pain. “No discomfort, so he’s doing fine,” manager Bud Black said. “Best case scenario is he’s in there tomorrow.” Black added that he might give Benoit an extra day and make him available Saturday.

--OF Cameron Maybin started in center field for the first time since he was suspended 25 games for testing positive for amphetamines. Maybin, who has struggled all season, batted seventh. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He is hitting .243 with one home run and nine RBIs.

--C Rene Rivera drove in the game’s first run with a single to left with one out in the seventh inning off LHP Clayton Kershaw for a 1-0 San Diego lead, but 3B Justin Turner’s two-run homer was the difference in the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory. Rivera, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, also contributed on the defensive end. He threw out LF Carl Crawford in the second inning and 2B Dee Gordon in the third on stolen-base attempts.

--C Yasmani Grandal was relegated to the bench despite having a .455 average against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Grandal pinch-hit for C Rene Rivera in the ninth inning against RHP Kenley Jansen, and he struck out.

--2B Brooks Conrad, designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, was released Thursday. Conrad hit .100 with a homer and two RBIs in 13 games for San Diego earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We talked about it before the game, and it lived up to its billing. (Padres RHP Tyson Ross) matched (Dodgers LHP Clayton) Kershaw pitch for pitch. It was a helluva pitchers’ duel.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, on the clash between All-Star pitchers that the Dodgers won 2-1 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (minor right shoulder irritation) did not pitch Aug. 21, and he might be held out Aug. 22, too.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, and he is due to rejoin the Padres’ rotation during the weekend of Aug. 22-24.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin