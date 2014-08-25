San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Now that Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has returned to his typical dominant form, talk has turned to his candidacy for not only the NL Cy Young Award but also the Most Valuable Player.

San Diego manager Bud Black -- a former major league left-hander and with Cincinnati’s Bryan Price the only two former pitchers who are NL managers -- has an interesting take, perhaps not what you would expect.

Does a pitcher, any pitcher, deserve MVP consideration?

“My thought on that is, he really has to have a fantastic year,” said Black, whose team has lost twice to Kershaw this season while mustering only two runs and six hits in 17 innings games. “I think that there is no doubt that a pitcher can be the most valuable player. He is one of 750 players in the majors, regardless of what position he plays.”

At the same time ...

“There is something to being a position player who goes out there a high number of games as an every-day player that means something to the team as well. There is high value in that,” Black said.

“But I‘m not opposed. I‘m not one of those who says the CY Young and MVP have to be different, pitcher award and player award. I‘m not there. Those two can be mutually inclusive.”

Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is the top position player candidate for the MVP award with five weeks remaining. Stanton leads the NL in homers, RBIs, OPS and WAR.

Black was 17-12 with a 3.12 ERA for Kansas City in 1984, when Detroit reliever Willie Hernandez won the AL MVP and Cy Young awards. Only three pitchers have done it since -- Roger Clemens (1986), Dennis Eckersley (1992) and Justin Verlander (2011).

“Every season is different in the way it plays out,” Black said. “It has to be an extraordinary season by a pitcher, and in relation to that it has to be a year where position players, what I would view personally, may not have had a most valuable season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-7, 3.9 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 6-13, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Yasmani Grandal did not mind that the pitch he hit for a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a 7-4 victory over Arizona on Sunday was high, about shoulder level. “He’s walking guys, so when guys are like that, you have to jump on a fastball,” said Grandal, whose homer scored two runners who had walked. “It wasn’t a strike. It was up in the zone. That’s what I was kind of going for, get something up in the zone to see if I could drive it. Even if it is up, you can get to it. Unless you got Chapman (Cincinnati closer Aroldis) throwing.” Grandal’s 11th homer extended his career high.

--RHP Ian Kennedy won for the first time in Chase Field on Sunday in his second start there since leaving at the July 31 trade deadline. Staked to a 5-0 lead, he gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2-3 innings. “The offense came through early on and let me pitch with a lead,” Kennedy said. Former battery mate C Miguel Montero had a two-run single off Kennedy, who has made four starts against the D-backs since the trade. “I’ve been a Padre for over a year now,” Kennedy said. “It kind of goes away, that whole ex-team thing.”

--LHP Cory Luebke, who underwent a second Tommy John surgery in March, began playing catch. “He started playing catch this week and he feels good about it,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “It’s a long process moving forward, but physically he feels good.” Luebke underwent his first Tommy John surgery on May 23, 2012. He’s indicated this time around the elbow feels quite a bit better than it did the last time at this stage,“ Black said. ”We’re getting a little bit ahead of ourselves now, but hopefully being ready to be a Padre in spring training and pitching in baseball games.

--LHP Troy Patton, who has been on the disabled list since June 14, struck out the side in his one inning on a rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League on Saturday and is expected to report to Double-A San Antonio this week. Patton was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances with the Padres after being acquired from Baltimore for C Nick Hundley on May 24 before going on the DL with shoulder pain.

--SS Alexi Amarista had his second two-hit game of the series and is hitting .364 in his last seven games, all on the road. He has taken over at shortstop for the injured Evert Cabrera.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a round number. I like 601 better.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after his 600th victory as a manager in a 7-4 victory at Arizona on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Aug. 24.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He started a throwing program July 4. He threw bullpen sessions July 27 and July 30. He made a rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 8. He started for Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, and he is expected to be activated Aug. 23 to start at Arizona.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin