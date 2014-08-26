San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Come Sept. 1, the San Diego Padres likely will add left-hander Robbie Erlin and right-hander Joe Wieland to their cast of starting pitchers.

That would give the team seven starters plus rookie right-hander Jesse Hahn, who likely will pitch occasionally out of the bullpen rather than start because he has run up against his innings limit.

Still, even if the Padres go to a six-man rotation -- as they did last season -- they have one more pitcher than needed.

One starter who could be the odd man out is veteran left-hander Eric Stults. On the season, Stults is 6-14 with a 4.63 ERA, but over his first four starts in August, Stults was 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA.

On Monday night, however, Stults pitched his worst game since July 27 -- as well as his second-worst start since the beginning of June. He allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings during a 10-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

“Eric made some mistakes tonight, and they made him pay for his mistakes,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “The Brewers are an aggressive group. Overall, Eric didn’t throw enough well-located pitches. They didn’t miss the mistakes.”

Stults said, “Tonight was just one of those nights. I wasn’t at my best. I fell behind on a lot of pitches. I didn’t have a very good feel. This was one of those nights where I was fighting myself on fastball command. The command was not where it needed to be, and the curve was not sharp.”

Monday’s outing will certainly stir the debate among Padres fans on Stults’ September role.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-4, 4.15 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-12, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko lined out as a pinch hitter Monday night, and he likely will return to the lineup Tuesday night after missing three starts with a sore left hamstring. “He probably could have started tonight, but we wanted to give him one more day to be cautious,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

--SS Alexi Amarista, who has been subbing for the injured Everth Cabrera, went 2-for-4 Monday night with an RBI triple. He is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with three RBIs over his past 10 games.

--LF Seth Smith went 1-for-2 with a walk Monday. He is hitting .326 (42-for-129) over his last 40 games with nine doubles, a triple, four homers and 17 RBIs.

--LF Carlos Quentin is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion says he will not need surgery on his left knee. He has been out since July 28 with the same bone bruise to the left knee that also forced him to also miss the first 39 games of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That wasn’t going to work.” -- Padres LHP Eric Stults, on facing the hard-hitting Brewers without his best stuff Monday. The result was a 10-1 Milwaukee victory at Petco Park.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (sore left hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game Aug. 25. He is likely to return to action Aug. 26.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He is unlikely to be activated before Sept. 1.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin