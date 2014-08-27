San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Tyson Ross’ streak of 13 consecutive quality starts is not only a San Diego Padres franchise record, but it ties Ross for the longest active quality-starts streak in the major leagues.

Both Jon Lester, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox before he was dealt to the Oakland A’s last month, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw are also working on streaks of 13 straight quality starts.

Ross is 6-6 with a 1.96 ERA (19 runs in 87 1/3 innings) during his streak. He has 86 strikeouts against 24 walks during that span.

He evened his season record at 12-12 Tuesday but throwing 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

”We talk,“ Padres manager Bud Black said Tuesday night about baseball people. ”Other managers are talking about Tyson being a force. There is a chatter, a clamor about him. Tyson is one of those guys who are talked about a lot.

“He’s growing into one of those pitchers you talk about.”

Ross is 7-5 with a 1.91 ERA in 14 starts at Petco Park this season, recording 98 strikeouts against 29 walks. Ross also has a 1.96 career ERA in 29 games (20 starts) at Petco Park -- the second-lowest mark in the 11-season history of the Padres’ downtown home.

The 27-year-old ranks fifth in the National League with a 2.64 ERA. He is tied for the National League lead with 28 starts, ranks sixth with 181 innings and fourth with 176 strikeouts. His home ERA is the fourth lowest in the National League, as is his opponents’ batting average of .225.

Ross also collected the first extra-base hit of his career Tuesday, an opposite-field double that ignited the Padres’ three-run third inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-7, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit retired all three hitters he faced Tuesday to pick up the save. He has saves in two of the Padres’ past three games after being unavailable for nine games due to a “balky shoulder.” Benoit retired all six hitters he faced in his past two games to lower his ERA to 1.58. He is 8-for-8 in save opportunities. He has allowed one unearned run on five hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts over his past 10 2/3 innings.

--OF Abraham Almonte hit his second home run as a Padre on Tuesday. He went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. He has hit .316 (18-for-57) with nine runs and seven RBIs in 18 games since being acquired from Seattle in a trade for OF Chris Denorfia. He has hit safely in 10 of his 14 starts for the Padres.

--C Rene Rivera caught his 23rd base-stealer Tuesday night, the highest total in the National League this season. Rivera, who went 1-for-4 at the plate Tuesday, has hit safely in 14 of the past 18 games in which he had an at-bat since July 24. He is 18-for-63 (.285) over those 18 games.

--3B Yangervis Solarte is hitting 280 (33-for-118) with 15 RBIs and 18 runs for the Padres since coming from the New York Yankees on July 22 in a trade for 3B Chase Headley. Solarte is 7-for-19 over a five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his past 11 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way they swing at the first pitch tells you they don’t want to get two strikes down. Guys have no chance of hitting the slider on the corner.” -- C Rene Rivera, on RHP Tyson Ross, who pitched the Padres to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jedd Gyorko (sore left hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game Aug. 25. He is likely to return to action Aug. 26.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He is unlikely to be activated before Sept. 1.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin