San Diego Padres - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner set a franchise record Friday night in only his second start since June 18.

Cashner held the Dodgers to one run on six hits with eight strikeouts over six innings.

It marked Cashner’s 15th straight start at Petco Park that he allowed two or fewer runs -- breaking the franchise record for consecutive home starts allowing two or fewer runs established by Randy Jones over the 1977-78 seasons.

During the streak, Cashner has a 1.44 ERA.

“I‘m just trying to make up for lost time,” said Cashner, who has been limited to 14 starts this season by two trips to the disabled list. “I felt a lot sharper tonight. I felt my command was good. I thought I had my best movement with my sinker and I had a good release point.”

Cashner had missed the equivalent of 12 starts while on the disabled list from June 19-Aug. 23 with shoulder soreness that led to a neck problem.

“Tonight, I wanted to set the tone for the rest of the series and the rest of my season,” said Cashner.

Mission accomplished.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-70

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (13-8, 2.79 ERA) at Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (10-11, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Rene Rivera was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Friday. Starting with hit game-tying home run and subsequent game-winning single against the Brewers on Wednesday night, Rivera had a hand in four straight Padres runs. He drove in the first run Friday and scored the second. Rivera has hit safely in 16 of the last 19 games he’s had an at-bat going back to July 24, hitting .310 (22-for-71) with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs. His .295 average over the second half of the season (23-for-78) is the third-highest among National League catchers since the All-Star break.

--SS Everth Cabrera is expected to have a brief rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore this weekend. With the California League regular season ending on Monday, Cabrera’s rehab could extend into the first game or two of the California League playoffs. Cabrera has missed 40 of the Padres last 50 games with a pair of left hamstring strains.

--SS Alexi Amarista was 2-for-5 Friday night and is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with a double and triple and four RBIs in his last 14 games. He has reached base in seven straight games, the third-longest streak in his career. He is 8-for-24 with three walks during the run.

--C Yasmani Grandal had the first walk-off hit of his career Friday night. He has reached base in five straight games, going 6-for-19 with a homer and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had never seen that before.” -- Padres manager Bud Black after the Dodgers brought an outfielder in to create a five-man infield for two hitters in a San Diego win Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He is unlikely to be activated before Sept. 1.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin