San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Immediately after Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a line drive back to San Diego right-hander Tyson Ross in the fifth inning Monday afternoon, Padres manager Bud Black and assistant trainer Paul Navarro raced to the Petco Park mound.

Ross, who regained his composure to throw Gregorius out at first, was fiddling with something. Did he take the liner off his pitching hand?

“No, it did some damage to my old glove,” Ross said later. “I was readjusting my glove.”

Black and Navarro headed back to the dugout thinking everything was OK.

However, Ross actually twisted his left knee on the play -- something unbeknownst to Black and Navarro. It wasn’t until the inning was over that Ross mentioned it to pitching coach Darren Balsley, who didn’t tell Black until Arizona right fielder David Peralta singled to open the sixth.

Upon hearing about the knee, Black and Navarro headed back to the mound. After consulting with Ross, it was decided to let Ross continue.

First baseman Mark Trumbo and catcher Miguel Montero followed with singles that cut the Padres’ lead to 3-1 and put Diamondbacks on third and third with no outs. Ross then struck out third baseman Jake Lamb, left fielder Nolan Reimold and Gregorius to get out of the inning.

“Tyson felt a little something in there, we’ll know tomorrow,” Black said.

Even with a twisted knee, Ross was the best option, Black thought.

“I liked what he did. The score was 3-1, the tying run was on and his pitch count was building,” Black said. “I thought he deserved the win.”

Ross exited after the sixth, and the San Diego bullpen pitched three perfect innings to seal the 3-1 victory.

Monday marked the major-league-leading 15th time this season that Ross pitched six or more innings while allowing one or zero earned runs. In 15 starts at Petco Park, Ross is 8-5 with a 1.88 ERA.

Ross (13-12) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts while extending his franchise record for quality starts to 14 straight. Monday also marked the 14th consecutive start in which Ross allowed six or fewer hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-10, 4.30 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Cory Spangenberg was promoted from Double-A San Antonio on Monday morning, and he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs that afternoon in his major league debut. He also made two excellent defensive plays, although he had played third base only seven times this season in the minor leagues. Spangenberg, 23, was the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft, and his progress was slowed in two of the last three seasons by concussions. He hit .317 this season (mostly at Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .331). “Spangenberg is ready to play,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We’ve seen his skill set. He moved around this year and played some at third and in center field as well as second base. He’s been on our radar a couple of years. He has the run tool, speed and a bat.”

--RHP Leonel Campos, 27, was promoted from Double-A San Antonio. Campos’ baseball career was delayed as he first pursued soccer in his native Venezuela. He first signed with the Padres when he was 23. “Campos has a major league arm,” manager Bud Black said. “He struggled at Triple-A this season. He projects later as an impact bullpen arm.” Campos was 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings in the minors this year. After experiencing difficulties with Triple-A El Paso, he returned to Double-A, where he finished strong as a starter. He will be in the San Diego bullpen.

--LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He was part of the Padres’ rotation early in the season, when he went 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA after nine appearances (eight starts). Erlin landed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness on May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was activated and optioned to the minors in mid-August.

--RHP Joe Wieland, who pitched six shutout innings for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday night, will be joining the Padres as a September call-up the next day or two. Wieland, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since having Tommy John surgery in 2012, was 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts with El Paso.

--LHP Frank Garces was be promoted from Double-A San Antonio in the next few days. Garces threw three scoreless innings in two appearances for the Padres earlier this season. He went 2-5 with eight saves and a 1.93 ERA in 51 appearances for San Antonio.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Can’t believe my childhood dream has come true!” -- 3B Cory Spangenberg, on Twitter, after going 1-for-4 with two RBIs in his major league debut Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (twisted left knee) was hurt in the fifth inning Sept. 1, but he pitched through the sixth. He will be evaluated Sept. 2.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Chris Nelson (paternity leave)

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin