San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After a wave of transactions Tuesday, Padres manager Bud Black said, “I think we’re done ... unless something happens and we need to make another move.”

The Padres Tuesday not only added four players to their September call-up list -- bringing the total to seven for a roster of 32 active players in the clubhouse with shortstop Everth Cabrera still on the disabled list -- they had to make three moves to create spots on the 40-man roster.

As expected right-handed starter Joe Wieland was promoted from Triple-A El Paso and left-handed reliever Frank Garces was recalled from Double-A San Antonio Tuesday. Catcher Adam Moore was purchased from El Paso and right-handed reliever R.J. Alvarez was purchased from San Antonio.

A day earlier, the Padres had added left-handed pitchers Robbie Erlin and Leonel Campos and infielder Cory Spangenberg.

Moore and Alvarez both had to be added to the 40-man roster and Wieland had to come off the 60-day disabled list, which led to other moves.

Third baseman Chris Nelson, who was on paternity leave, was designated for assignment. Left-handed reliever Troy Patton was also designated for assignment. And infielder Ryan Jackson was promoted from El Paso and transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

In addition, the Padres brought in right-handed pitching prospect Matt Wisler from El Paso for a recon assignment. Wisler, 22, was not activated or added to the 40-man roster. “He’s here to watch how we do things,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Wisler. “He’ll be here about 10 days. He’ll throw a couple side sessions. He’ll interact with Darren (pitching coach Darren Balsley) and Willie (bullpen coach Willie Blair). Matt will sit in with Darren and the catchers and pitchers in the pre-game pitching meetings. We want him to watch how a major league day unfolds.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 9-7, 3.94 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-6, 2.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--PH Cory Spangenberg lined the first pitch he saw from Arizona reliever Brad Ziegler into the short porch at Petco Park for a one-out, pinch-hit, walk-off homer as the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 2-1 Wednesday. The homer came a day after he made a memorable debut notable with a decisive two-run-single in a 4-1 Padres win over Arizona.

--RHP Joe Wieland, 24, was promoted from Triple-A El Paso, marking his first appearance on the Padres’ active roster since he had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in July of 2012. Wieland was 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts at El Paso and allowed six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings in Salt Lake Sunday night.

--C Adam Moore was one of the more interesting Padres additions Monday. Moore, who was acquired from Kansas City in March, hit .298 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 91 games for Triple-A El Paso. Rene Rivera and Yasmani Grandal have been sharing the Padres catching duties. But with 1B Yonder Alonso out for the season following surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm and 1B Tommy Medica in a 2-for-35 drought (with 15 strikeouts) since being beaned on Aug. 9, Grandal has played first in seven of the last nine games.

--RHP R.J. Alvarez, who was acquired from the Angels in July in the Huston Street trade, was purchased from San Antonio. He had a 1.25 earned-run average in 38 Texas League appearances this season. He had 61 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. “Baseball operations target him as a late-inning reliever,” manager Bud Black said of Alvarez. “He’s a guy we haven’t seen but have heard good reports about. I like the fact that he’s a real reliever. This is what he does. He has a high-effort delivery with deception and a hard slider.”

--LHP Frank Garces allowed a walk over three otherwise perfect innings in two appearances while with the Padres from Aug. 19-23. Garces was 2-5 with eight saves (in nine opportunities) with a 1.93 ERA in 51 relief appearances for Double-A San Antonio. He had 74 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings at San Antonio with a .196 opponents’ batting average.

--LHP Troy Patton, who the Padres acquired earlier this season from Baltimore in the trade for C Nick Hundley, was designated for assignment Tuesday. Patton had a 2.46 ERA in eight appearances for the Padres before he was placed on the disabled list June 14 with shoulder soreness. He made three scoreless rehab assignments with the Arizona Rookie Padres.

--INF Ryan Jackson, who missed most of the season with a wrist injury, was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Tuesday. Jackson was hurt in April just about the time the Padres needed a middle infielder due to injuries to 3B Chase Headley and 2B Jedd Gyorko.

--3B Chris Nelson was designated for assignment Tuesday. He was on paternity leave in Georgia when notified. Nelson had been with the Padres since he was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on July 18 and was hitting .233 with three doubles and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is unbelievable. I dreamed of playing in the major leagues, but I never dreamed of hitting a walk-off homer.” -- PH Cory Spangenberg, who belted a one-out, pinch-hit, walk-off homer as the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 2-1 Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April. He was recalled from Triple-A El-Paso.

--RHP Tyson Ross (twisted left knee) was hurt in the fifth inning Sept. 1, but he pitched through the sixth. He will be evaluated Sept. 2.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He has resumed playing catch.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin