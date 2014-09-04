San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Andrew Cashner entered the season as the ace of the San Diego Padres pitching staff.

However, the 27-year-old right-hander from Conroe, Texas, hasn’t won a game since April 16.

Yes, two trips to the disabled list -- May 14-June 7 due to forearm pain and June 19-Aug. 23 because of right shoulder soreness and a neck strain -- chewed up 15 possible starts. But Cashner lost a sixth consecutive decision Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks despite allowing only two earned runs (four total) on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

There are reasons beyond Cashner’s control for his 2-7 record.

The Padres have scored only 22 runs while Cashner has been on the mound for 94 1/3 innings this season. His 2.10 run support average is the lowest mark in the major leagues among all pitchers with 75 or more innings pitched.

Cashner clearly deserves better, as indicated by his 2.39 ERA. The Padres as a team are 7-8 in his 15 starts -- and San Diego was shut out in four of his losses.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado (2-3, 5.85 ERA) at Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (10-11, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Tommy Medica is 2-for-35 (.057) with 15 strikeouts since he was beaned Aug. 9 in Pittsburgh. In the seven games before the beaning, Medica was 10-for-24 (.417) with a double, three homers, two walks, five RBIs and seven runs. “Let’s hope it’s a coincidence,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Medica’s post-beaning slump. “He has a history of being streaky. He’s been in a funk. He tells me he’s fine, and we’ve run and continue to run multiple tests.”

--RHPs R.J. Alvarez and Leonel Campos both made their major league debuts Wednesday night with the Padres trailing. Campos came on with one out in the eighth and a runner on first. He faced one batter and got a double-play grounder. Alvarez faced five hitters in the top of the ninth and allowed a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Both were September call-ups from Double-A San Antonio.

--C Adam Moore, who was among Tuesday’s call-ups, adds depth behind the plate. Recently, Rene Rivera made a majority of the starts at catcher with Yasmani Grandal starting at first base. “This is more a case of Rene deserving to play,” manager Bud Black said. “Catching and hitting, Rene has done a good job. And Yasmani makes sense as a bat in there at first.” Rivera had a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games in games in which he had an at-bat end Wednesday. (He walked in all four plate appearances Monday.) His 0-for-4 outing Wednesday also snapped a five-game hitting streak (9-for-19 with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs and four runs). Rivera is hitting .252.

--SS Everth Cabrera did not play for Class A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday night as expected in the opening game of the California League playoffs. “He’s not ready,” San Diego manager Bud Black of Cabrera, who has missed 45 of the Padres’ past 55 games because of two trips to the disabled list for a left hamstring strain. Black thinks Cabrera could join Lake Elsinore if the Storm reaches the second round of the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought the fifth inning was tough and could have gone either way. The whole inning was really weird -- one of the more challenging things I’ve had.” -- RHP Andrew Cashner, on an inning that included three unusual plays and resulted in the Diamondbacks scoring three runs Wednesday. Arizona wound up beating San Diego 6-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (twisted left knee) was hurt in the fifth inning Sept. 1, but he pitched through the sixth.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He might be ready to start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore during the second week of September, if the California League team is still alive in the playoffs.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin