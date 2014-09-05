San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The September call-ups just joined the San Diego Padres, but the team already is looking forward to positioning some players with winter league teams.

“We’ve got some players who are interested, and we’re trying to place some players,” said Padres manager Bud Black, who pitched for the winning Caracas (Venezuela) Liones in the 1982 Caribbean World Series played in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Catcher/first baseman Yasmani Grandal and first baseman Jake Goebbert are committed to the same team in the Dominican Republic. Infielder Jace Peterson also will play in the Dominican.

Right-handed starter Odrisamer Despaigne will make a couple appearances with Mexicali in the Mexican winter league, although the Padres would like to limit the Cuban’s activity this winter.

The Padres are trying to place first baseman/outfielder Tommy Medica with a team. First baseman Yonder Alonso wants to play winter ball if he is healthy after last week’s surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm.

Minor league outfielder/first baseman Alex Dickerson, who missed much of the season with a heel injury, also wants to play winter ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 6-15, 4.56 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 4-9, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cory Luebke came to the mind of Padres manager Bud Black on Wednesday night as he watched Arizona RHP Daniel Hudson make his first major league appearance since June 26, 2012, following two Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries. Hudson was only the fourth pitcher to appear in a big league game after two Tommy John operations. Black would like to think Luebke, who made his most recent major league start April 27, 2012, will be the fifth. Luebke worked out with Hudson while both were doing their second Tommy John rehab. Black said, “Players want to play. We’re conditioned to play. We exhaust all options. When you do see something like Hudson return, we know what they’ve gone through.” Luebke, 29, was 10-12 with a 3.25 ERA in 55 games (25 starts) when he first tore his ulnar collateral ligament.

--SS Everth Cabrera was expected to play a couple rehab games with Class A Lake Elsinore this week during the California League playoffs. However, that possibility was scrubbed, and Cabrera was left behind Thursday night as the Padres departed to start a 10-game road trip. Cabrera missed 45 of the Padres’ past 55 games with two left hamstring strains. Manager Bud Black said Cabrera still feels the injury when he runs, but he still expects the shortstop to play before the season is over.

--SS Alexi Amarista had his 12-game on-base streak snapped Wednesday. Amarista started 44 of the Padres’ past 55 games at short due to Everth Cabrera’s absence. While playing short, he is hitting .272 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 189 at-bats. He has also made only three errors as a shortstop. Since Aug. 14, Amarista is hitting .294 (20-for-68) to raise his season batting average from .227 to .243. In his first two seasons with the Padres, the final month of the season was the downfall for the 5-foot-6, 150-pounder. Last September, Amarista hit .116 (8-for-69) with one extra-base hits and four RBIs. In 2012, Amarista hit .167 (7-for-42) in September. That is a collective .135 (15-for-111) with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs the past two Septembers.

--RHP Ian Kennedy gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings to his former Diamondbacks teammates Thursday night. Since coming to the Padres on July 31, 2013, Kennedy is 2-2 with a 6.15 ERA in five starts against his former team. This season against the Diamondbacks, Kennedy is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts.

--INF Chris Nelson, designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. He hit .233 with three doubles and seven RBIs in 27 games with San Diego this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The story of the game tonight was we just couldn’t get to their pitcher. We couldn’t get to their guy last night (Josh Collmenter allowed one run on five hits over seven innings) and we couldn’t get to (Randall) Delgado tonight.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after Delgado and four Arizona relievers threw a four-hitter Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ 5-1 win over the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (twisted left knee) was hurt in the fifth inning Sept. 1, but he pitched through the sixth.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He might be ready to start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore during the second week of September, if the California League team is still alive in the playoffs.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin