San Diego Padres - TeamReport

DENVER -- Catcher Rene Rivera has appeared in 72 games behind the plate for the San Diego Padres, the latest being Friday when the Padres lost 3-0 to the Colorado Rockies. In those 72 games, the Padres have a 2.81 ERA (186 earned runs, 595 innings), the best catcher ERA in the majors among catchers with at least 500 innings caught.

The Padres signed Rivera, 31, as a minor league free agent after the 2012 season. He began his career in the Seattle organization in 2001 and reached the Mariners in 2004 for two games, 2005 for 16 games and 2006 for 35 games. He then began to move around as a minor league free agent, playing at Double-A and Triple-A in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization in 2008, Triple-A in the New York Mets’ organization in 2009, Double-A and Triple-A in the New York Yankees’ organization in 2010.

After that season, Rivera signed as a minor league free agent with the Minnesota Twins and in 2011, played 43 games at their Triple-A affiliate and 45 games for the Twins. Rivera spent the 2012 season with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate and then moved on to the San Diego organization,

Entering this season, Rivera had hit .206 in 121 major league games with four homers and 22 RBIs. This season, Rivera has played in 83 games with the Padres and is hitting .249 with nine homers and 33 RBIs. He has also thrown out 25 of 75 attempted base stealers and has impressed Padres manager Bud Black with his growth as a catcher on the mental side of the game.

”You look at the skill set, it’s always been there,“ Black said. ”He was a good young catcher with the Mariners and he got to the big leagues early and caught major league games with them and Minnesota. But I think mentally, he probably wasn’t quite there yet (as far as) the maturity of what this all means to be a major league player.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s calm, he’s confident . . . He’s always been able to catch and throw, block, receive. But a lot of that (mental growth) is his relationship with (pitching coach) Darren (Balsley) in our pre-series meetings and our pregame meetings about how we’re going to pitch (hitters). He’s able to take that out into the game and apply a game plan and also be creative as the game unfolds as far as pitch selection. So he’s got a good catching head. I like the fact that he’s taken the responsibility of what it means to be a major league catcher and understand the catcher’s ERA and run prevention from his point of view. He’s taken pride in that.”

RECORD: 66-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Joe Wieland, 2014 debut) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 13-10, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults gave up eight hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings and threw his 11th quality start of the season but lost, dropping his record to 6-16. He has pitched at least six innings in 13 of his 28 starts, going 5-6 with a 2.94 ERA in those 13 games. The Padres have lost the past three quality starts thrown by Stults. The team has scored 48 runs in his 28 starts, totaling 152 1/3 innings, the fewest in the major leagues among starters with as many or more innings pitched.

--LF Abraham Almonte went 2-for-3 with a double Friday. He had two of San Diego’s three hits, also reaching base with a bunt single in the sixth. The other Padres hit was a single in the third by Rymer Liriano. Almonte was the only Padres baserunner to reach second base in the game. The Padres acquired Almonte from Seattle on July 31 in the deal that sent OF Chris Denorfia to the Mariners. Almonte has made 21 starts for the Padres, 14 in center field and seven in left, and has appeared in 27 games for San Diego. In those 27 games, Almonte is hitting .284 (25-for-88) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

--RHP Nick Vincent came on in the seventh with a runner on first and struck out Drew Stubbs and retired Justin Morneau on a ground out. Vincent has worked 22 consecutive scoreless outings totaling 20 1/3 innings since being reinstatated from the disabled list on July 19. It is the longest active scoreless-innings streak in the National League and the longest by a Padres pitcher this season, passing the streak of 19 scoreless innings by Joaquin Benoit from May 13-July 5. Benoit has not pitched since Aug. 26 because of shoulder soreness. Manager Bud Black said he is expected to miss another week to 10 days but should return this season.

--RHP Joe Wieland will not be on a strict pitch count when he makes his 2014 debut with the Padres on Saturday and pitches in the big leagues for the first time since he made a start May 6, 2012. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2012 and returned this season to pitch 38 2/3 innings in the minors. Manager Bud Black said, “I think Joe’s ready to go. We’re going to watch him perform, but there’s no hard number we’re going to put behind his pitch count.”

--SS Everth Cabrera, who is on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning at a checkpoint east of San Diego for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana. The Padres issued a brief statement that said, “We were made aware of an incident involving Everth Cabrera this week, and we take this matter very seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and are in communication with Major League Baseball. We refrain from further comment at this time.” Cabrera was suspended for the final 50 games of the 2013 season for being linked with the Biogenesis scandal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Eric hung in there. Usually, solos in this park don’t beat you. I thought Eric battled. Again, he was a victim of a night when we didn’t score.” San Diego manager Bud Black, on Eric Stults, who suffered his third straight loss after yielding three runs in 6 1/3 innings against Colorado Friday.

--RHP Tyson Ross (twisted left knee) was hurt in the fifth inning Sept. 1, but he pitched through the sixth.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He might be ready to start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore during the second week of September, if the California League team is still alive in the playoffs.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin