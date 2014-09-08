San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Padres tend to struggle offensively, and this year has been no exception. They entered Sunday with a batting average of .225, the worst in the majors and a distant 13 points below the New York Mets, who have the second-lowest batting average.

But the Padres do excel in one offensive area -- pinch-hit home runs. They have 11 pinch-hit homers this season, setting a franchise record Saturday when Cory Spangenberg hit his second career homer, both coming this season as a pinch-hitter.

In addition to Spangenberg, Carlos Quentin and Yasmani Grandal have hit two pinch-hit homers this year. Seth Smith, Alexi Amarista, Tommy Medica, Xavier Nady and Will Venable have each hit one pinch-hit homer this season for the Padres.

Finding players with a chance to succeed in that role is something the Padres consider when constructing their roster ”because it plays such a big part of our game,“ manager Bud Black said before the Padres lost 6-0 to the Colorado Rockies. ”It goes back to the types of games that we play where those at-bats are critical because the low-scoring games and giving our team the best chance to score or the at-bat that we need, it’s nice to have the right player on the bench.

“We think about that in the wintertime,” Black added. “We think about that in spring training when we get down to (deciding on) our final couple (roster) spots.”

Black said pinch hitters have the advantage of a second hitting coach, indoor batting cages in ballparks and the use of video on opposing pitchers. “You can get a guy or guys dialed in as best you can,” Black said. “Our guys are doing a great job. And the other 14 teams in the league are doing the same thing, I would think. ... For me, pinch hitting is really the hardest job to be successful. Sit for 2 1/2 hours and go face a major league fastball.”

The Padres lead the majors with 11 pinch-hit home runs. Toronto was second with eight, entering Sunday. San Diego’s 11 pinch-hit homers are the most by any team since 2007, when the Arizona Diamondbacks hit 12 pinch-hit homers.

The eight Padres who have hit pinch-hit home runs matches the single-season franchise record set in 1995. The last major league team with eight or more players hitting pinch-hit homers was the 2012 Colorado Rockies, who also had eight. The major league record for most players with a pinch-hit homer in a season is nine set by the 2001 San Francisco Giants and 2006 Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-76

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.06 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 17-3, 1.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, ending his franchise-record streak of 14 consecutive quality starts. The last time he failed to pitch six innings was June 16 at Seattle, when he worked 5 2/3 innings. Ross has made 30 starts this season, and the Padres are 1-6 in the seven starts where he has failed to pitch six innings.

--2B Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. In 16 career games at Coors Field, he is hitting .333 (22-for-66) with 10 doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. In 29 career games against the Rockies, Gyorko is hitting .304 (34-for-112).

--LHP Robbie Erlin made his first appearance for the Padres since being recalled Monday from Triple-A El Paso and allowed five hits and three runs in two innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the seventh. Erlin, who last pitched Aug. 28, has pitched in 10 games, nine starts, this season for the Padres and is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA (27 earned runs, 49 2/3 innings).

--LF Seth Smith, who began his career with the Rockies, went 1-for-8 in the series. After struggling on the homestand the Padres completed before coming to Colorado, Smith is 5-for-37 (.135) with two RBIs in his past 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stats at the end of the day don’t matter to me. It’s just all about doing my job on the days I get to go out there and pitch and giving us a shot (to win).” -- RHP Tyson Ross, referring to his record run of quality starts that ended at 14 Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He might be ready to start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore during the second week of September, if the California League team is still alive in the playoffs.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin