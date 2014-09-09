San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres need all the help they can get offensively.

They have scored the fewest runs in the major leagues this season (by far), have been shut out 17 times and also rank last in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Shortstop Everth Cabrera could provide some help. Cabrera has been on the DL since Aug. 12 with a strained left hamstring but has made enough progress that Padres manager Bud Black said Cabrera could return for this weekend’s series in Arizona.

“He’s closer. I don’t know how to quantify that,” Black said before Monday’s 9-4 loss at Dodger Stadium. “We’re hoping to see him in Arizona. I think there’s a good chance.”

Cabrera has been an offensive catalyst at times for the Padres over the past three seasons. He led the National League with 44 stolen bases in 2012 and led the Padres with a .283 average in 2013 while making the All-Star team.

But his time in San Diego has come with some unsettling baggage as well.

In 2012, Cabrera was charged with domestic violence in Arizona. The charges were later dropped. But his 2013 season ended early when he served a 50-game suspension as part of his involvement in the Biogenesis PED scandal.

Cabrera’s latest misstep came last week when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. The 27-year-old Cabrera could be subject to further discipline from MLB as a result of the latest incident.

Black said he has not discussed the situation directly with Cabrera since the arrest.

RECORD: 66-77

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-7, 2.39 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-10, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/1B Rene Rivera has emerged as one of the National League’s best defensive catchers and valuable contributor offensively to the Padres. “He’s been great,” manager Bud Black said. “We saw it coming last year, especially on the defensive side, what he meant to the pitching staff the second half of the year. He was outstanding. I think from the time last year when he came up last year, he developed so much confidence in his total game. The confidence in the pitching staff, the club, when he caught, you could see that also show up. Offensively, he’s hitting close to .250, he’s been one of our better hitters with runners in scoring position and defensively he ranks right at the top in lot of these defensive metrics.” Rivera was batting .248 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 85 games. In 73 previous games behind the plate entering Monday, Rivera helped San Diego pitchers compiled a 2.87 ERA, which is the best among catchers with 600 or more innings caught. He had thrown out 32.9 percent (25 of 76) of attempted base stealers this season, which was tied for most among NL catchers with Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin. Rivera threw out Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez and LF Carl Crawford attempting to steal, but 2B Dee Gordon recorded his 59th steal. Rivera also drove in a run in the 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6) couldn’t weather the early storm the Dodgers created. The rookie right-hander was charged with seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Despaigne dropped his third consecutive decision. “He got some balls up in the strike zone and didn’t execute enough pitches along the way,” Black said. “I don’t think he was, by design, trying to pitch outside the zone. I think he was just trying to hit the glove and was missing.”

--C/1B Yasmani Grandal hit his 12th run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth off Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez. Nine of Grandal’s home runs have been solo shots.

--RHP Nick Vincent is riding a 23-inning scoreless streak, the longest active streak in the National League. He didn’t pitch Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got some balls up in the strike zone and didn’t execute enough pitches along the way. I don’t think he was, by design, trying to pitch outside the zone. I think he was just trying to hit the glove and was missing.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, of rookie RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who was charged with seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore shoulder) has not pitched since Sept. 4.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He could return from the DL the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder pain) was shut down indefinitely Aug. 31. An MRI taken Aug. 30 disclosed no problems. Benoit was available Sept. 8.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--LHP Troy Patton (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. Team doctors and Dr. James Andrews prescribed rest instead of surgery. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

