San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Since a midseason adjustment to speed up his delivery, left-hander Eric Stults has taken off.

Stults gave up only two earned runs in six innings of a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and he is 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA in his last eight starts. His numbers are even better on the road, where he is 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in his last five outings.

“We talked about the delivery change where we sort of sped up his motion,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “That gave him a little bit more conviction with his pitches. His tempo in between pitches, quickened. I think that has helped too. I think the overall mindset of him being the aggressor changed from what he was doing in late May, early June.”

Stults, 11-13 with a 3.93 ERA in his first full season in the Padres’ rotation in 2013, is 7-16 with a 4.49 ERA this season and is tied with A.J. Burnett and Kevin Correia for the most losses in the majors. Some of it has to do with run support. Stults had received an average of 2.84 runs per game while on the mound in his 28 previous starts, the lowest among major league qualifiers.

“This year has been one of those years,” said Stults, who gave up five runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings.

“There always seems to be one guy that doesn’t get a lot of run support. That’s the way it is. Our guys play hard. Obviously they are trying. It was nice to get some runs early in the game. To go out and pitch with a lead is definitely a lot easier than to pitch a close ball game.”

Stults said the delivery change wasn’t a big change, although the results have been.

”It’s just picking up the tempo, being a little bit quicker through my delivery,“ he said. ”I think it is just the arm action. Maybe there is just a little bit better arm speed, especially on secondary pitches.

“Hitters, they read everything off arm speed. And if you are slowing up on certain pitchers, which I feel I have a tendency to do ... I slow up on off-speed pitchers, hitters pick up on that. Picking the tempo up has given me a little more deception on my pitches.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 13-13, 2.66 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 8-6, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Will Venable (lower back) did not start Friday after being removed from Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning. “He might be out for a day or two, but he feels better,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. Venable has hit .279 since July 9.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit is expected to throw a bullpen in Arizona this weekend, manager Bud Black said. “He is getting much closer to game action,” Black said. “It’s a good thing when a player gets to a bullpen when a player starts throwing off the mound and throwing with intensity.” Closer Benoit had a save in the Padres’ 7-4 victory in Arizona on Aug. 24 but has pitched only once since because of shoulder soreness.

--OF Abraham Almonte took batting practice and ran on the field before Friday’s game in Arizona and could return to the lineup this weekend, San Diego manager Bud Black indicated. “He is probably close to being available,” Black said. Almonte is hitting .275 with seven RBIs with the Padres since being acquired from Seattle at the trading deadline.

--RHP Blaine Boyer has missed the last eight days because of shoulder soreness after giving up run in 1 1-3 innings against Arizona on Sept. 4 and is not expected to return until early next week. Boyer, a former D-back reliever, is 0-0 with a 3.05 ERA in 29 appearances with the Padres. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This year has been one of those years. There always seems to be one guy that doesn’t get a lot of run support. That’s the way it is.” -- San Diego LHP Eric Stults, who received six runs of support in a 6-5 victory Friday after receiving an average of 2.84 runs per game in his previous 28 starts, the lowest average in the majors.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Will Venable (back strain) left the Sept. 10 game and did not play Sept. 12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-12, although he played catch Sept. 10. He could throw a bullpen session soon.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder soreness) is expected to throw a bullpen in Arizona the weekend of Sept. 13-13.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He could be activated during the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin