San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- San Diego Padres catcher Rene Rivera took advantage of the opportunity to get regular playing time in San Diego this season. He hopes it will translate into stability in what has been a career on the move.

Rivera has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 255 at-bats, all career highs in his first season with more than 100 at-bats. Rivera has worked his way into the Padres’ regular catching rotation following the early-season trade of Nick Hundley and Yasmani Grandal’s increased playing time at first base after a season-ending injury to Yonder Alonso.

“First, getting the opportunity to play,” said Rivera said of his success. “Second of all, I‘m just having fun. I’ve been working hard since last year with (hitting coach Phil) Plantier. That helped me a lot with my confidence. (My approach) is the game. I am seeing the ball better and trying to get the barrel to the ball and square it up.”

Rivera, 31, had 254 major league at-bats in short stops with Seattle and Minnesota before being signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent in the winter of 2012. He was leading the Pacific Coast League with a .343 batting average at Triple-A Tucson before being promoted to the majors on July 7, 2013. He hit .254 with no homers in 67 at-bats as a backup in San Diego.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “When he came to us last year in the middle of the year, we saw what he could do defensively. I think he finally realized what type of player he can be as a major league catcher. With that, for whatever reason, things crystallized for him. And he ran with it. Not saying he didn’t have the skill set before. He did. But for whatever reason, the light goes on a different times for players. It just happened a little later with Rene.”

San Diego left-hander Eric Stults played with Rivera when the two were in the Dodgers’ minor league system. Rigera also spent time in the Mets, Yankees and Minnesota systems after signing in 2001, and he played 22 games in the independent Atlantic League in 2010.

“I always knew he could catch and throw,” Stults said. “To see this improvement also at the plate ... He’s a guy that has delivered for us. He’s been around awhile, so he knows how to call a game. You have to commend him on keeping after it. He always has had the tools to catch. Now the hitting is coming around.”

Catcher Austin Hedges is one of the Padres’ top prospects, and it remains to be seen when he will be ready. Rivera hopes to be around to greet him. His goal?

“For the next four, five six years I can call San Diego home and stay in San Diego,” Rivera said. “That’s what I want to do right now. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Philadelphia (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-1, 3.44 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-7, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal doubled and scored the Padres’ first run Sunday, but a play he did not make was the subject of postgame talk. After a single drove in one run and put runners on first and third in the middle of Arizona’s five-run third inning, Grandal did not get back to the plate after throwing to second base, and Arizona CF A.J. Pollock broke from third and scored when no one was at home to catch SS Alexi Amarista’s return throw from second base. Grandal was stationed about 10 feet in front of the plate. “Alexi made a nice play to pick that ball and ‘Yazzi’ sort of froze after he threw the ball,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “We talked after the inning. He realizes he should have gone back to home as quickly as possible. The name of the game is to stop runs and Alexi tried to stop a run. ‘Yazzi’ should have been there.”

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up five runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-6 loss to Arizona on Sunday, giving up all five runs after two outs in the third inning. Despaigne, a native of Cuba who signed as a free agent May 2, walked three and struck out two while falling to 3-7 in 15 starts this season. “He had one rough inning,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He battled and after that he put up a couple of zeros but that inning sort of got away from him.” Black has been impressed by the adjustments Despaigne has made since his promotion. “It’s still a learning curve for him, no doubt about it,” Black said. “He’s been a pretty quick study. I think he has come to realize the importance of fastball command. He can do some things with the ball as far as creating spin and manipulating breaking pitches, which is advantageous, but you can’t live and die with the breaking ball as a starting pitcher. You have to throw the fastball.”

--RHP Nick Vincent has a major league-long streak of 23 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings broken when he gave up three runs in one-third of an inning Sunday. He gave up three hits and a walk. “These guys have been so good all year that it is bound to happen that they are going to give up a run or two,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. Vincent had made 25 consecutive scoreless appearances since being activated from the disabled list July 19. “He has a good delivery that he repeats, so he is not variable in his pitch-making,” Black said “He has a nice slider/cutter and has late action in the hitting zone. He has a little deception. He hides the ball behind his body. the hitters don’t get a long look at when the ball comes out. His stuff is solid.”

--RHP Joe Wieland is a candidate to make another September start if the Padres use a spot starter in their final 14 games, manager Bud Black said. “He would be the guy, because we haven’t seen Joe in a long time,” Black said. Wieland made his first start since early 2012 on Sept. 6, when he gave up four runs in 2 1-3 innings but did not get a decision in a 7-6, 12-inning loss at Colorado. He did not play in 2013 while recovering from Tommy John surgery had arthroscopic elbow surgery the spring that cost him much of 2014. Wieland’s fastball was topped out at 95-96 mph during a short rehab stay in the rookie Arizona League but was time at 90-91 in Colorado. The Padres do not have a day off the rest of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s still a learning curve for him, no doubt about it. He’s been a pretty quick study. I think he has come to realize the importance of fastball command. He can do some things with the ball as far as creating spin and manipulating breaking pitches, which is advantageous, but you can’t live and die with the breaking ball as a starting pitcher. You have to throw the fastball.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who has made 16 starts with the Padres after signing as a free agent from Cuba on May 2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Abraham Almonte (ankle) missed his third straight start Sept. 14 but struck out as a pinch- hitter.

--OF Will Venable (back strain) left the Sept. 10 game and did not play Sept. 12-13. He was used an a pinch-runner Sept. 14.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-12, although he played catch Sept. 10. He could throw a bullpen session soon.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder soreness) threw a bullpen session Sept. 14.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He could be activated during the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013)

went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Robbie Erlin

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin