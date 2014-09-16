San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Tyson Ross won’t start as scheduled Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres making the decision to help preserve his arm.

With the move, the right-hander will make a maximum of two starts over the final two weeks of the season.

Padres manager Bud Black would not say if it is possible that Ross might be shut down for the rest of the season, but he did hint it is a possibility.

In his last two starts, Ross, 27, has allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and six walks with 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. In those two games, his ERA climbed from 2.60 to 2.81.

On Saturday in Arizona, Ross gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks in just three innings -- his shortest outing of the season.

”We’re going to push Tyson back a few days,“ Black said. ”After his last start, Tyson felt general soreness in his arm. ... He was a little tired. We talked. I didn’t think he looked tired. His velocity was OK (topping at 97 mph on his fastball in Arizona). He wasn’t as crisp. He’s had better command than that. There were indicators.

“Tyson has pitched a lot more innings this year than ever before, and in close games. It’s a grind. We just came to a decision to give him more time.”

Ross has pitched 195 2/3 innings this season. The most he worked previously as a pro was 151 2/3. Had Ross made his final three starts, he would have equaled the most starts by a Padres pitcher since Kevin Brown made 35 starts in 1998.

Left-hander Robbie Erlin will make Ross’ scheduled start Thursday. Black did not mention a possible date for Ross’ next start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-16, 4.34 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 10-13, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit will throw a bullpen session Tuesday for what could be the final test of his balky shoulder. If all goes well, the closer could return to action later this week. He has not pitched for the Padres since Aug. 26.

--SS Everth Cabrera flew to Arizona to work out with the Padres’ prospects involved in the instructional league. Despite two left hamstring injuries and a DUI arrest, Cabrera likely will rejoin the club before the end of the season, Padres manager Bud Black said.

--RHP Andrew Cashner’s third career shutout Monday night marked the 17th consecutive home start in which he allowed two or fewer runs -- a franchise-record streak that dates back to June 11, 2013. Cashner has a 1.39 ERA during the streak. Over his past 23 starts overall dating back to Aug. 19, 2013, Cashner has a 1.80 ERA. The only major league pitcher with a lower ERA over the span is Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1.74). Cashner threw a two-hitter Monday, beating the Phillies 1-0.

--LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start since May 17 when he fills in RHP Tyson Ross on Thursday against Philadelphia. Erlin is 3-4 with a 4.63 ERA in 13 starts for the Padres this season. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness on May 22 and didn’t resume pitching until starting a rehab assignment in August. He was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 2.

--2B Jedd Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday night to stretch his season-best hitting streak to six games (8-for-24). In that span, he has two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. He has also hit safely in eight of the past nine games (12-for-35 with four doubles, a homer and five RBIs). While his .208 batting average is still below expectations, it is at its highest since the season started. Gyorko has raised his average 44 points in 43 games since returning from the disabled list July 28. He missed the previous 44 games due to plantar fasciitis.

--C Rene Rivera doubled and scored the Padres’ lone run Monday night. He is 4-for-10 in a four-game hitting streak with a double, a triple, a home run and five runs. He is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and three RBIs in his past nine games at Petco Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guy outpitched their guy. There weren’t many pitches that he mis-located. He pitched. He had the slider, the curve and the change. He was low in the zone.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Andrew Cashner, who threw a two-hitter Monday in the Padres’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-15. He played catch Sept. 10.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he will throw another Sept. 16. There is a chance he could return during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He will rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September, and he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin