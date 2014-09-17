San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- With Everth Cabrera battling injuries and off-the-field issues, Alexi Amarista might have a chance to take over permanently as the San Diego Padres’ shortstop.

Until midway through this season, Amarista, 25, was viewed as a very valuable utility player. In three seasons with the Padres, Amarista played all three outfield positions as well as three of the four spots on the infield.

At one time, the 5-foot-5, 150-pound Venezuelan also was listed as the club’s emergency third catcher.

However, Amarista’s play at short since Cabrera started the first of his two lengthy stays on the disabled list -- Cabrera has played only 10 games since July 2 -- might be changing the Padres’ opinion of where he might best serve the team.

Another factor might be Cabrera’s recent DUI arrest, one season after Cabrera served a 50-game suspension for his ties to the Biogenisis performance-enhancing-drug scandal.

“He can play shortstop,” Padres manager Bud Black said -- with emphasis -- of Amarista on Tuesday.

Amarista hit a two-run homer Tuesday to lead the Padres to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, but his defensive play is consistent and at times spectacular in the absence of Cabrera.

”We knew when we first got Lexi (from the Angels in an early 2012 trade for right-handed reliever Ernesto Frieri) about his versatility. We were told that he would never lose us a game in the field,“ Black said. ”But you fast forward to the last month, and he’s as steady as any shortstop in the National League.

“We thought before that if he played shortstop, did we have to give him a break from time to time to keep him fresh.”

The answer seems to be a resounding “no.”

Amarista is finishing the 2014 season strong after hitting a collective .135 over the past two Septembers.

“I’ve worked hard, and my preparation has been better,” said Amarista, who went 3-for-4 Tuesday and is 9-for-25 over his last seven games with a double, a homer and five RBIs.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-80

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 8-7, 2.51 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 7-16, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alexi Amarista went 3-for-4 Tuesday with a decisive two-run homer against the Phillies. He fell a triple shy of the first cycle in Padres history -- making him the 255th player to fall an element short. Amarista is 9-for-25 with a double, a homer and five RBIs over his past seven games. He is hitting .305 (29-for-95) in 29 games at Petco Park since the start of July.

--RHP Ian Kennedy broke a two-game losing streak Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits (including homers by Dominic Brown and Freddy Galvis) with four walks and seven strikeouts over six innings. Kennedy is 6-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 14 starts since July 1. His career record in September is 11-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 27 games (26 starts).

--RHP Tyson Ross will learn soon whether he will make another start in 2014. Padres manager Bud Black said the next “three or four days are critical” to Ross pitching again this season. Pushing Ross back off Thursday’s start means he can’t make three starts before the end of the season. The question now is two, one or none. Black said the Padres aren’t talking (yet) about shutting Ross down for the final two weeks. “If Tyson feels good and wants to pitch, we’ll make it happen,” said Black. “But if it goes longer than a week or so, we’ll address it. It’s a combo of fatigue and soreness. These type of things happen in September.”

--OF Seth Smith was a late lineup scratch Tuesday, although he did draw a walk in the eighth as a pinch hitter. Smith felt a twinge in his right hamstring while chasing down the final out Monday night as he ran toward the line in left. Smith felt the hamstring when he hit in the cage and jogged on field Tuesday afternoon, leading Black to scratch him from the lineup. Because LHP Cole Hamels will start for the Phillies on Wednesday, Smith is not scheduled to start that day either. Black expects him to be back in the lineup Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t surprised. It was a breaking ball low and in. The ball carried and I was happy to set it get out.” -- SS Alexi Amarista, on his fourth home run of the season, a two-run, sixth-inning shot that led the Padres to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (sore right arm) will miss his scheduled Sept. 18 start. It is uncertain when or if he will return this season.

--OF Seth Smith (sore right hamstring) was scratched from the lineup Sept. 16, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He likely won’t start Sept. 17, but he could be back in the lineup Sept. 18.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-16. He played catch Sept. 10.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14. There is a chance he could return during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He will rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September, and he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin