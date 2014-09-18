San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Eric Stults is in position to claim one of the least-wanted statistical titles in baseball.

The San Diego Padres left-hander gave up four runs on five hits in the fifth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Petco Park, taking his 17th loss of the season. Stults is tied for the National League lead in losses with the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett -- who, coincidentally, took his 17th loss Tuesday night against the Padres.

Stults (7-17) lost four of his past five starts since Aug. 25, but he is 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in his nine starts since Aug. 1.

Overall, Stults has a 4.59 ERA this season -- an unusually low number for a pitcher with 17 losses.

The Padres have scored only 55 runs in the 163 innings that Stults has been on the mound in his 30 starts. That is a run-support average of 3.04 -- the second lowest in the major leagues among qualifying pitchers.

Five of the San Diego’s 19 shutout losses this season came in games started by Stults. The Padres scored one run in eight other games started by Stults. Wednesday night was the fourth time they scored only two runs -- meaning San Diego scored two or fewer runs in 17 of Stults’ 30 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 9-12, 4.72 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 3-4, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games when he hit a first-inning double Wednesday night. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk. Gyorko is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the streak.

--3B Yangervis Solarte, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, has reached base in eight consecutive games dating back to Sept. 8. He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) during the streak with a double, a homer and three walks for a .412 on-base percentage.

--CF Cameron Maybin went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. He drove in the Padres’ first run and scored the second. It was Maybin’s 14th multi-hit game of the season, but only the third since he returned Aug. 20 from serving a 25-game suspension for using amphetamines. Maybin raised his career average against Phillies LHP Cole Hamels to .375 (12-for-32).

--RHP Tyson Ross learned earlier this week that he would not make Thursday’s scheduled start because the Padres wanted to “push him back a couple days.” Well, Ross won’t be starting over the weekend against the Giants at Petco Park. If he is pushed back beyond next Tuesday, Ross cannot make more than one more start this season ... if he makes one at all. Ross is 13-14 on the season with a 2.81 ERA that is the seventh lowest in the National League. However, he has already worked 195 2/3 innings, 40 more than he ever worked before, and the Padres might not want to push him much further.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It happened pretty quickly. It was just one of those innings where some balls found holes. I didn’t execute pitches quite as well. There was probably some good hitting on their part, too. It just didn’t go my way.” -- LHP Eric Stults, who allowed four runs on five hits in the fifth inning of the Padres’ 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Seth Smith (sore right hamstring) appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 16-17. He could be back in the lineup Sept. 18.

--RHP Tyson Ross (sore right arm) will miss his scheduled Sept. 18 start. It is uncertain when or if he will return this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-17. He played catch Sept. 10.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 17. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14. There is a chance he could return during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September, and he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin