San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Thanks to owning the lowest home earned run average (2.63) in the major leagues, the San Diego Padres are posting some interesting numbers at Petco Park.

The Padres defeated the Phillies 7-3 Thursday night.

Overall, the Padres are 49-11 this season when scoring four or more runs. But they are 25-1 at home when scoring four or more runs.

Not only is that .962 winning percentage the best in the major leagues, you have to go back to 1967 to find a parallel record. The 1967 Los Angeles Dodgers finished the season with a 25-1 record when scoring four or more runs at home.

The Padres are 19-7 at Petco Park since the All-Star break and 24-9 in their last 33 home games. They are 7-0-1 in eight home series since the All-Star break.

Thursday’s win completed the Padres play against teams from the National League East this season. The Padres were 12-5 against National League East teams at Petco Park this season -- their best home record against teams from the NL East in franchise history.

Seven of the Padres last 10 games will be against National League West (and wild card) contender San Francisco. The Giants are in San Diego for a three-game series starting Friday night.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants RHP Tim Hudson (9-11, 3.41 ERA) at Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-7, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin held Philadelphia to one run on five hits and no walks over six innings Thursday night in his first start since May 17 due to elbow soreness. Erlin is 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 30 innings over five home starts at Petco Park this season. He has allowed just two earned runs over his last 23 1/3 innings at Petco Park since April 20. After Thursday’s outing, Padres manager Bud Black said Erlin will make at least one more and possibly two more starts this season.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 1-for-4 Thursday to extend his career-long hitting streak to nine straight games. Gyorko is 11-for-33 (.333) during the streak with three doubles and a homer with four RBIs and four runs scored during the streak. Gyorko has also reached base in 12 straight games, which is the longest on-base streak of his career. He is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with five doubles, a homer, six RBIs and seven walks during that streak for a .431 on-base percentage.

--SS Alexi Amarista is hitting .423 (11-for-29) with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over his last seven games. After hitting .135 in September over the past two seasons (and .115 last September), Amarista is hitting .267 (16-for-60) this September with two homers and 10 RBIs. The two homers came in the last three games against the Phillies.

--1B Tommy Medica was 1-for-3 Thursday. He hit .385 (20-for-52) with a double, three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored against National League East teams this season. He was 5-for-14 against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a solid six innings. I thought this was more like we saw in April and May. He had a nice three-pitch (fastball, curve and change) mix and threw with conviction. Robbie keeps this spot in the rotation. He’ll get another start.” -- Padres manager Bud Black on LHP Robbie Erlin after a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (sore right arm) will miss his scheduled Sept. 18 start. It is uncertain when or if he will return this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-18. He played catch Sept. 10.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 18. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14. There is a chance he could return during the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September, and he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin