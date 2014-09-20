San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Scoring four runs at home is almost a sure thing for the San Diego Padres.

Their 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night pushed their record at Petco Park this season to 26-1 when scoring four or more runs. That’s a winning percentage of .962.

The major league team to finish a season with a higher winning percentage at home when scoring four or more runs was the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers, who were an amazing 50-1 in just situations for a winning percentage of .980.

The Padres are 20-7 (.740) at home since the All-Star break. That is the best mark in the National League and the second-best in the Major Leagues to Baltimore’s post All-Star break home record.

The Padres are 25-9 over their last 34 home games.

RECORD: 72-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 5-4, 3.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-7, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Trea Turner, the Padres first-round pick in the draft (13th overall) visited Petco Park on Friday and took batting practice with the Padres and fielded grounders. Before Friday’s game, Padres manager Bud Black also visited with Turner. Turner, 20, hit .369 with a .447 on-base percentage and 14 steals in 46 games with low Single-A Fort Wayne after a slow start (.228 in 23 games) with short-season Single-A Eugene. Turner signed so quickly after the draft that he didn’t make the traditional visit to Petco Park before starting play. “He’s been on a whirlwind,” said Black. “I talked with him in my office. He’s a good kid. He made some great strides as this season went on. And he’s got the Arizona Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League ahead of him.” When asked why Turner was brought to San Diego now, Black said: “It’s good for the young players. And it’s good for the fans to see the first-round pick. It’s good for the fans to have a look at him, watch him take ground balls.”

--SS Alexi Amarista hit a bases-loaded double in the first Friday night to put the Padres on the board. He has driven in at least one run in six of the last seven opportunities he’s had with the bases loaded. Amarista is 12-for-30 (.400) over his last eight games with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and five runs scored. He has 12 RBIs in September, tied with the Giants Brandon Crawford for the most in the National League this month. Amarista is hitting .311 (33-for-106) in 32 games since July 1.

--2B Jedd Gyorko extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 straight games Friday night. He is 12-for-37 during the streak with three doubles, a homer, four RBIs and five runs scored. Gyorko is hitting .302 this month (19-for-63) with six doubles and a home run.

--CF Cameron Maybin is 5-for-9 over his last three starts with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. His two-run single off Giants RHP Tim Hudson Friday night gives Maybin 10 career hits and six career RBIs off Hudson. That’s his career-high in RBIs against any one pitcher and the hits are second only to the 12 hits Maybin has against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels. Maybin was 2-for-3 against Hamels Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was behind in a lot of counts and on the edge. A lot of times, he was one pitch away from a walk. The ball-strike ratio wasn’t great (54 strikes in 98 pitches). He was not pounding the strike zone. But he got out of things at the end.” -- Padres manager bud Black on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne after a win over the Giants on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (sore right arm) will miss his scheduled Sept. 18 start. It is uncertain when or if he will return this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-18. He played catch Sept. 10.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) did not pitch Aug. 27-Sept. 18. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14. He was cleared to pitch as of Sept. 19.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September, and he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

