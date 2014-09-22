San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-handed starter Ian Kennedy reached a rare milestone for a San Diego Padres pitcher Sunday afternoon.

While holding the San Francisco Giants to two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings, Kennedy reached 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career.

It marked only the sixth time in Padres history that a pitcher recorded 200 strikeouts in the season. And there still might be two Padres to 200 strikeouts this season -- if the Padres allow right-hander Tyson Ross to make a final start during the season’s last week.

“Tyson and I have been joking about that all season,” said Kennedy. “I told him, ‘Let me lead in one category.'”

Actually, Kennedy could tie Ross in another category in his final start. Ross leads the Padres with 13 wins. After winning a second straight start Sunday, Kennedy has a chance to even his record at 13-13 next Friday night against the same Giants in San Francisco.

Kennedy got his 200th strikeout by striking out Giants right fielder Hunter Pence leading off the sixth.

“I started thinking I wasn’t going to get the 200th today,” said Kennedy. “I was a little too efficient today and was getting early outs.”

Kennedy finished Sunday with 201 strikeouts. His previous career-high was 198 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011. Ross could be stuck on 195 strikeouts while the Padres decide whether or not to allow him to make one more start. Ross experienced soreness in his right forearm after his most recent start on Sept. 13.

Kevin Brown holds the Padres record for strikeouts with 257 in the 1998 season. Clay Kirby was the first Padre to get more than 200 strikeouts with 231 in 1971. The other three 200-strikeout seasons were all turned in by Jake Peavy -- 240 in 2007, 216 in 2005 and 215 in 2006.

Kennedy ranks fifth in the National League in strikeouts this season (Ross is still eighth). Kennedy is third in the league with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings (Ross is eighth).

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-81

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Tyler Matzek, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 7-17, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Rene Rivera was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday and 4-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs in two straight starts against the Giants. Rivera has hit safely in 28 of his last 38 games with an at-bat since July 24, hitting .288 (38-for-132) with seven doubles, dour homers and 18 RBIs.

--1B Yasmani Grandal has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-11 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. The four-game hitting streak is one game shy of his season best. Thirty-two of Grandal’s last 68 hits have gone for extra bases. Grandal had three RBIs Sunday with a two-run double and sacrifice fly.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit struck out two Giants while pitching a perfect ninth Sunday. It was the closer’s first outing since Aug. 26. He had missed 23 games with a “balky shoulder.” It was only his third appearance in the past 48 games.

--CF Cameron Maybin is 6-for-16 over his past five games with five RBIs. Maybin had only 10 RBIs in his first 216 at-bats. He also has drawn three walks and scored four runs over the past five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am happy for our guys, the young players and the veterans, about the way we are playing. The Giants are a very good team. There is something to momentum. We are playing to win these games. I‘m very proud of our guys.” -- Padres manager Bud Black after completing a sweep of the Giants on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (sore right arm) missed his scheduled Sept. 18 start. It is uncertain when or if he will return this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-21. He played catch Sept. 10.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin