San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After officially shutting down right-handed starter Tyson Ross on Monday, the San Diego Padres might be ready to do the same with right-handed starter Odrisamer Despaigne.

“We decided early this afternoon that Tyson would not pitch again this season,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “If the season had continued for another week or two, we would have seen Ross again. This is much more about how his arm feels than shutting him down (for workload).”

Ross has battled pain in the flexor mass of his right forearm since making his last start Sept. 13.

”There’s a slight strain in the flexor area,“ Black said. ”He still needs another week to allow the soreness to go away.

“The doctors are not concerned about this. Tyson is not concerned. It will go away with rest. We’ve just run out of games.”

Ross, 27, finishes the season 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA. He has 195 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings. His .230 opponents’ batting average is the fifth-best mark in the National League, and his ERA ranks 10th.

“I set a lot of career highs this season, and I‘m looking forward to next season,” Ross said Monday before the Padres’ 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. “I just ran out of time. The forearm is feeling better. Like Buddy said, if this season was two weeks longer, I‘m pitching again.”

Black also said Despaigne is questionable when it comes to making another start. Despaigne came out of his start Friday nursing discomfort in his latissimus dorsi muscle.

“He played catch today,” Black said of Despaigne. “He’s responded well. He could start again. He wants to start again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-81

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 14-11, 4.81 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 4-4, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults picked up his eighth win Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Colorado. Perhaps more important, he avoided his National League-leading 18th loss. Which reminds one of what original Padres pitching coach Roger Craig said in 1969 when Clay Kirby was headed to a 20-loss season. Said Craig: “Bad pitchers can’t lose 20 games, they’re not around that long.” The Padres have scored zero or one run in 12 of Stults’ 31 starts. Stults has the second-lowest run support average in the major leagues.

--RHP Tyson Ross was officially shut down Monday for the remainder of the season. He finishes the year five strikeouts short of joining fellow Padres RHP Ian Kennedy in the 200-strikeout club. “It’s a number,” said Ross. “I was fine either way this went. I thought I made a lot of strides this season. I think I improved my ability to get better during games. In the past, I wasn’t able to make in-game adjustments.”

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne wants to make a final start this weekend in San Francisco, but the latissimus dorsi muscle he slightly strained while shutting out the Giants for seven innings Friday is still slightly sore. Despaigne threw on the side Monday. “He’s responded well,” manager Bud Black said. Despaigne was pushed back at least one day, with RHP Joe Wieland getting Despaigne’s scheduled start Wednesday night in the home finale against the Rockies.

--C Rene Rivera went 2-for-4 Monday night and drove in the game’s lone run with a first-inning double. He has hit safely in 29 of his last 39 games with a .299 average (40-for-134). His .291 average since the All-Star break (41-for-141) is the highest second-half batting average on the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen did a great job. That was a team win.” -- LHP Eric Stults, who pitched 6 1/3 innings Monday in the Padres’ 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (slight strain of flexor mass in right forearm) last pitched Sept. 13. He was shut down for the season Sept. 22. He will be fine with rest.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (strained latissimus dorsi) was hurt Sept. 19. He threw on the side Sept. 22, but it is uncertain if he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-22. He played catch Sept. 10.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin