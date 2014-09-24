San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- If this weekend’s four-game series against the Giants in San Francisco has any bearing on the National League West or National League wild-card races (all the way down to the homefield advantage of the wild-card game), Padres manager Bud Black plans to run out his best lineup.

“I’d love to get longer looks at some of the younger players,” said Black.

“But as long as the final four games influence any playoff situation, we’re going as hard as we can. You owe that to the game and the teams involved.”

Because of that, Black has not named his pitchers for the final two games of the season.

Right-handers Andrew Cashner and Ian Kennedy will start the first two games of the series, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

But before Tuesday’s game, Black said there is still a chance that right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne could start during the season’s final weekend in San Francisco. Despaigne and left-handers Robbie Erlin (who started against the Rockies Tuesday night) and Eric Stults are the candidates to start the final two games.

Despaigne blanked the Giants over seven innings last Friday night. But as he left the mound in his last inning, the Cuban felt a “pinching” in his latissimus dorsi muscle. Tuesday afternoon, Despaigne threw a bullpen and looked to be okay.

“He wants to pitch,” said Black. “We will see.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-5, 4.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Joe Wieland, 0-0, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jedd Gyorko, who turned 26 Tuesday, reached base three times with a single and two walks on his birthday. He is the 28th Padre to reach base three or more times on his birthday. With his hit, Gyorko improved to 10-for-17 (.588) lifetime against Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa. He is hitting .308 (36-for-116) during his two seasons against the Rockies.

--C Adam Moore is in line for his first start of the season as a Padre in Wednesday night’s home finale at Petco Park. Padres manager Bud Black Tuesday said Moore would likely catch RHP Joe Wieland Wednesday. Moore was promoted from Triple-A El Paso at the end of the Pacific Coast League season and is 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in seven pinch-hitting appearances.

--RHP Blaine Boyer, who had been sidelined 27 games since Sept. 4 with a “balky shoulder,” returned to action Tuesday night against the Rockies. Boyer allowed a hit in one inning as his ERA dipped under three to 2.97.

--SS Alexi Amarista’s run-scoring single in the sixth Tuesday gave him 14 RBIs in September, the most by a major league shortstop. Amarista is hitting .297 (35-for-118) over his last 36 games since July 1.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne could start during the season’s final weekend in San Francisco. Despaigne blanked the Giants over seven innings last Friday night, but as he left the mound in his last inning, he felt a “pinching” in his latissimus dorsi muscle. Tuesday afternoon, Despaigne threw a bullpen and looked to be okay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The Rockies took a lot of close pitches from (LHP) Robbie (Erlin). He was able to locate the ball down, but they’re good hitters. Robbie did the best he could.” -- Padres C Rene Rivera.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (strained latissimus dorsi) was hurt Sept. 19. He threw on the side Sept. 22, but it is uncertain if he will pitch again this season. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 23 and looked to be okay.

--RHP Tyson Ross (slight strain of flexor mass in right forearm) last pitched Sept. 13. He was shut down for the season Sept. 22. He will be fine with rest.

--RHP Blaine Boyer (sore right shoulder) did not pitch Sept. 5-22. He played catch Sept. 10.

--SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. A separate left hamstring injury sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was due to rehab with the Padres’ instructional league players in mid-September.

--INF Ryan Jackson (right wrist strain) was called up from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. Jackson was hurt in April.

--1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.

--LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion said he will not need surgery on his left knee.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore on May 3 and May 8, then pitched for Double-A San Antonio on May 14 and May 19. He reported soreness after the May 19 start and was shut down.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Leonel Campos

LHP Frank Garces

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Joe Wieland

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Rene Rivera

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Tommy Medica

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Alexi Amarista

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Jake Goebbert

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Rymer Liriano

OF Will Venable

OF Cameron Maybin