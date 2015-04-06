San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

High expectations are not typically synonymous with the San Diego Padres.

But that is the word circulating among Padres fans this year.

Not only do the Friars’ faithful believe they can bid for their first playoff berth since 2006, they have hopes that the Padres can compete for the title in the tough National League West where the Giants have won three of the last five World Series and the Dodgers have spent a gazillion on talent.

One man has raised San Diego’s expectations -- general manager A.J. Preller.

During the offseason, Preller remade the Padres.

Offensively, he bolstered what had been the most hapless (and boring) offense in the Major Leagues with the acquisition of outfielders Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Wil Myers; catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

Then he added to what statistically was already one of the top pitching staffs in the major leagues by signing James Shields to the richest free agent contract in Padres history.

Finally, on the eve of spring training, Preller dealt two prospects and two highly paid reserve outfielders, Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin -- to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a star closer, Craig Kimbrel, and one highly paid reserve outfielder, Melvin Upton Jr.

Even before Kemp labeled Preller “Rockstar GM” there was a buzz in San Diego and among the Padres themselves.

“We don’t think we can win this season,” Kemp said during a pre-spring training tour of San Diego. “We expect to win. This is a good baseball team. And we can’t wait to show what we can do.”

Counting Opening Day starter Shields, the Padres will have six and possibly seven new faces in their lineup April 6 when they take on the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.

Still, there are major questions facing the Padres.

--Kemp, Upton and Myers give the Padres a formidable offensive outfield. But there are concerns about the outfield defense, particularly in the spacious outfield of Petco Park. Myers is down to start in center, where he has two games experience.

--The Padres might have one of the most powerful lineups in franchise history. But there is not a “traditional” lead-off or No. 2 hitter in the projected starting lineup. Myers is targeted to hit in the lead-off slot with first baseman Yonder Alonso likely hitting second against right-handed pitching. On-base percentage will be a concern for the Padres.

--The lineup is heavy right-handed. The only projected left-handed starters are first baseman Alonso and co-shortstop Alexi Amarista.

--Two of the five starting pitchers -- Andrew Cashner and projected No. 5 Brandon Morrow -- have a history of injuries.

But the Padres have come through a healthy spring. Even the knees that have limited Quentin to 218 games over the last three seasons have been quiet. The only setbacks this spring was the torn meniscus that will keep backup catcher Tim Federowicz out until at least the All-Star break and a blister on the ring finger of Morrow that caused him to miss a start.

Although the eyes are on the offense, the Padres might have one of the deepest rotations in the major leagues with Shields, Tyson Ross, Andrew Cashner and Ian Kennedy ahead of Morrow or Odrisamer Despaigne in the No. 5 slot. And former Marlins ace Josh Johnson is already throwing from the mound in his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

“I like this team,” said manager Bud Black, who has yet to take to the Padres to the playoffs in his eight previous seasons as the field general. Then again, he’s never had Preller leading the front office before.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” said Kemp. “But it won’t really be a surprise.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: The Padres didn’t have a rookie who figured to make the Opening Day roster until they claimed RHP Jandel Gustave off waivers during the penultimate week of spring training. Gustave, 22, is a Rule 5 player who has a triple-digit fastball, but he has never appeared in a game above the Class A level. Do the Padres have room on a playoff-hopeful roster for a Rule 5 player? The odds of Gandel making the roster are long.

ON THE RISE: 3B Will Middlebrooks is coming off two injury-plagued seasons that saw the one-time Red Sox top prospect morph into a suspect. However, Middlebrooks had an outstanding spring with the bat and in the field -- looking more like the player who hit .288 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 75 games as a rookie in 2012 rather than the .213 hitter of the past two seasons.

BACKSLIDING: OF Will Venable was the Padres’ MVP in 2013 when he hit .268 with 22 homers, 53 RBIs and 22 steals. However, he tumbled to .224 last season with eight homers and 33 RBIs. As one of the few left-handed hitters on the roster -- and maybe the only one at times on the bench -- Venable looks to make the Opening Day roster as the fourth outfielder. Even so, he was hitting only .214 this spring through March 29.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr. were acquired by the Padres from the Braves on April 5 in exchange for OFs Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin and two minor-leaguers, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Jordan Paroubeck.

Both teams shed unwanted contracts in the deal, but the prize was Kimbrel, who led the National League in saves each of the past four years.

Kimbrel, 26, was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year, and he was an All-Star in each of his full major league seasons. Last year, he went 47-for-51 on save chances and posted a 1.61 ERA. He finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young Award voting for the fourth year running.

Kimbrel is entering the second year of a four-year, $42 million deal that will pay him $9 million this year, $11 million next year and $13 in 2017. The club holds a $13 million option for 2018 with a $1 million buyout.

Upton, 30, was a flop since signing a five-year, $75.25 million deal with Atlanta in November 2012. In two seasons with the Braves, he batted a combined .198 with a .279 on-base percentage, a .314 slugging percentage, 21 homers and 61 RBIs.

He still has three years and $46.35 million left on his contract, huge money for a player who figures to ride the bench in San Diego. He will be reteamed with his brother, Justin Upton, who was traded from the Braves to the Padres in November.

San Diego sent Atlanta a pair of outfielders who were no longer in the everyday plans. Maybin and Quentin were displaced in San Diego thanks to the arrival of an all-new outfield: Justin Upton, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp.

Quentin, 32, has played no more than 86 games in each of the past three years due to a variety of injuries. Last year, he batted .177/.284.315 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games.

Quentin is owed $8 million in 2015, the last year of a three-year, $27 million contract that includes a $10 mutual option for 2016.

Maybin, 28, batted .235/.290/.331 with one homer and 15 RBIs in 95 games last year. He also drew a 25-game suspension last season for the use of what he maintained was merely an unapproved drug to treat attention deficit disorder.

Maybin is owed $7 million this year and $8 next year as part of a five-year, $25 million contract that includes a $9 million club option or a $1 million buyout for 2017.

Wisler, 22, was rated the game’s 34th-best prospect by Baseball America heading into the 2015 season. He went a combined 10-5 with a 4.42 ERA over a combined 28 starts last year in Double-A and Triple-A.

Paroubeck, 20, was a second-round draft pick in 2014 out of Serra High in San Mateo, Calif., alma mater of Barry Bonds and Tom Brady. He played 34 games last year in the rookie-level Arizona League and hit .286/.346/.457 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

--C Derek Norris had a 7-for-10 run to snap out of a 2-for-31 start to spring training. Norris also made three straight starts behind the plate and four in five days in late March. “He’s had a lot on his plate,” Padres manager bud Black said of Norris, who was an American League All-Star for Oakland last year.

--RHPs Brandon Morrow and Odrisamer Despaigne likely won’t know who won the battle for the No. 5 spot in the Padres’ rotation until after the club leaves Arizona. Both will start March 31, with one working in the major league game and the other in a minor league game. Morrow missed his last start with a blister on the ring finger of his throwing hand that manager Bud Black said affected his previous start.

--OF Wil Myers moved from center field to first base midway through the March 29 exhibition game, and manager Bud Black said Myers might see more time at first base. The backup to Yonder Alonso at first base could impact the battle between Tommy Medica, Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin for the final spot on the bench. Maybin doesn’t play first, and Quentin never played first until two games this spring. “Wil has been taking ground balls at first each morning,” Black said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels so good to throw from the mound and not have any pain.” -- LHP Cory Luebke, who threw from the mound for the first time March 29 since having his second round of Tommy John surgery last season. Luebke hasn’t pitched in a game since the first month of the 2012 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP James Shields

2. RHP Tyson Ross

3. RHP Andrew Cashner

4. RHP Ian Kennedy

5. RHP Brandon Morrow or RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

Shields wants the five-man rotation to work 1,000 innings. “If that happens, we’ll be in great shape,” said the veteran who signed the richest free agent contract ever awarded by the Padres. Shields worked 227 innings in 24 starts last year. Kennedy worked 201 innings last season (and struck out 207), and Ross worked 195 2/3 and skipped his final start. However, Cashner has yet to pitch a full season without a problem, and Morrow is coming off injuries. Cashner and Kennedy might be among the No. 3-4 combos in the major leagues.

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

The Padres added offense last winter without dipping into the bullpen, although, in hindsight, they probably wish they hadn’t traded closer Huston Street to the Angels in July. Benoit had a 1.49 ERA in 53 games last season and became the closer after Street’s departure. The Padres have ample, proven late-inning setup strength in Maurer, Thayer and Vincent. Despaigne would be the long-man in the bullpen if he loses the No. 5 spot in the rotation to Morrow.

LINEUP:

1. CF Will Myers

2. 1B Yonder Alonso

3. RF Matt Kemp

4. LF Justin Upton

5. C Derek Norris

6. 2B Jedd Gyorko

7. 3B Will Middlebrooks

8. SS Clint Barmes or Alexi Amarista

The Padres don’t have a classic top of the order in Myers and Alonso, but they have plenty of weapons in the middle with offseason acquisitions Kemp, Upton, Norris and Middlebrooks. They hope Gyorko bounces back from a bad sophomore season (.210, 10 homers, 51 RBIs) after he hit .249-23-63 as a rookie in 2013.

RESERVES:

C Wil Nieves

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista or INF Clint Barmes

OF Will Venable

INF Cory Spangenberg

The switch-hitting Solarte figures to be the first player off the bench because he can play first, second and third base plus the corner outfield spots. However, he can’t play short, meaning the Padres also have to carry both Barmes and Amarista, who both are as versatile as Solarte.

Melvin Upton arrived in the early-April deal that rid the Padres of OFs Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.