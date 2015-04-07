San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

The San Diego Padres’ offseason makeover was so complete, it almost wasn’t completed in time for the first game of the season.

Acquired in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on the eve of the season opener, closer Craig Kimbrel didn’t join his new team until just before the Padres took the field for pre-game introductions in an eventual 6-3 loss against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

His arrival, though, was the latest sign that the Padres are going all-in on contending this season.

“You could definitely tell this organization is going after it. It’s not a ‘in a few years deal.’ It’s a ”win now“ deal,” Kimbrel said. “As a player that’s exciting because you never know how long you’re going to play this game. It’s what we all want and it’s what this team wants.”

Another one of the Padres’ big acquisitions, outfielder Matt Kemp, showed that excitement, sporting a “RockStar GM” T-shirt with the outline of A.J. Preller’s hair during his pre-game interview with reporters Monday.

“That was crazy, man,” Kemp said of adding Kimbrel. “We got the best closer in the game now.”

All of the moves have created something that hasn’t been seen around the Padres much in recent seasons -- high expectations. Anything short of a playoff spot now might be viewed as a disappointment with the 2015 payroll pushed over $100 million.

“We embrace the expectations,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We view it as a positive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 13-14, 2.81 in 2014) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 17-8, 2.71 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields allowed two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in six innings in his debut with the club. Shields threw 95 pitches (64 strikes), but did not figure into the decision.

--RF Matt Kemp went 2-for-4 and drove in all three runs for the Padres (0-1) in their 6-3 loss to the Dodgers. Kemp got a standing ovation, with some boos mixed in, before tipping his cap to the crowd. He responded by hitting an RBI single off LHP Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. He had an RBI double off Kershaw in the fifth.

--RHP Shawn Kelley suffered the loss in the 6-3 defeat by the Dodgers in the season-opener. Kelly allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

--C Derek Norris had two of the Padres’ seven hits in Monday’s defeat. Norris went 2-for-4 with a double.

--LF Justin Upton went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his San Diego debut. Upton batted cleanup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was overwhelming. It was good to come back here.” -- Padres RF Matt Kemp on returning to Los Angeles, where he played prior to being traded to San Diego in the offseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable