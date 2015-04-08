San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- First-year general manager A.J. Preller was remaking the San Diego Padres’ roster right up until the start of the regular season, acquiring closer Craig Kimbrel in a multi-player trade the night before Opening Day.

And he might not be done yet.

“Within minutes, probably, of the (Kimbrel) deal, four or five teams have checked in,” Preller said. “That’s part of making the deal. Hopefully, you add depth, and it may help us in another area down the road.”

That other area might be shortstop. The Padres opened the season with a revamped lineup but an unclear situation at shortstop. Alexi Amarista and Clint Barmes are sharing the position.

Preller could use some of the Padres’ depth in the bullpen to address that area. With Kimbrel’s arrival, closer Joaquin Benoit moves back to a setup role. Two promising young relievers -- Kevin Quackenbush and Brandon Maurer -- did not even make San Diego’s season-opening roster.

“You’ve always got to listen,” Preller said. “That’s the nature. Obviously, you listen to any deal and see if something fits.”

Kimbrel made his Padres debut Tuesday, striking out the side in the ninth inning during a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (5-7, 2.55 ERA in 2014) at Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (10-15, 4.05 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross had an effective outing against the Dodgers though he didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday. Ross worked six innings, and he gave up two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He blanked the Dodgers until they scored twice in the sixth. “Good velocity. The first inning sort of set the tone,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Tyson threw well.”

--RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with a run and a walk Tuesday in his second game against his former club. Kemp had three RBIs on Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers, making him the first player since May 2013, when St. Louis SS Pete Kozma did it, to record three RBIs off Dodger LHP Clayton Kershaw. Kemp is batting .375.

--CF Wil Meyers delivered his first hit in a San Diego Padres uniform, and it turned out to be the difference in a win over the Dodgers. “I was pressing a little bit, just wanting to get that first hit, but it was good to be able to come through in that situation, a big situation right there,” said Myers, who went 1-for-5 with a run in his first win with the Padres, who acquired him in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. “Hopefully, a lot more will come after that.”

--RHP Craig Kimbrel impressed in his Padres debut. Kimbrel struck out the side on 16 pitches in the ninth inning to secure San Diego’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kimbrel was acquired last weekend in a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

--C Derek Norris had another strong game Tuesday night. Norris went 2-for-5 with a two-run double that keyed a four-run ninth inning against the Dodgers. He is batting .444.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a really, really grinding team win. If you look at all the guys who contributed to this one, man, you just go down the line. Everybody had something to do with this one.” -- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres beat the Dodgers 7-3 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable