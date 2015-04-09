San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The San Diego Padres will unveil their rebuilt lineup to the home fans for the first time Thursday in their home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

While the Padres are virtually certain to be a better offensive team than last year’s thoroughly punchless squad, the dampening effects of Petco Park -- one of the most extreme pitchers’ parks in baseball -- could prove challenging to the new additions.

“I think bigger than anything in the offseason was the idea to get good players, and hopefully that’s going to play anywhere,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said.

The two men in the middle of the Padres’ made-over lineup, outfielders Matt Kemp and Justin Upton, have some positive history at Petco Park.

A frequent visitor with the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Kemp has a career .322 average and a .867 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with seven home runs at Petco Park. Upton has hit .291 with 10 home runs there.

“I like Matt Kemp in any ballpark,” said Padres manager Bud Black, whose team lost 7-4 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to drop two of three in the season-opening series. “We have a lot of players who have hit well in our park, and that’s a good thing.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-13, 3.57 ERA in 2014) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 13-13, 3.63 ERA in 2014).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. will have his left foot examined by the Padres’ team physician Thursday. Upton is expected to be out until May with sesamoiditis in the foot. He was sidelined for most of spring training with the Braves before being traded to San Diego on the eve of Opening Day.

--RHP Andrew Cashner had the misfortune of being the starter for Adrian Gonzalez’s historic performance. Cashner gave up all three of the Dodgers first baseman’s three home runs. Two of the homers came on first pitches from Cashner. “He’s a good hitter. I felt I had a great game plan against him, but I just didn’t execute it,” said Cashner, who entered Wednesday’s game with a 1.53 ERA in 17 games (six starts) against Los Angeles.

--LF Justin Upton hit his first home run as a Padre on Wednesday. Upton drilled a 1-1 pitch from RHP Brandon McCarthy in the first inning and drove it into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left for a two-run shot. Upton, who has a 10-game hitting streak against the Dodgers, hit a triple Tuesday and drove in three runs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

--RF Matt Kemp, who went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s loss, had a productive series against his former club. Kemp finished 5-for-13 (.385) in the three games against the Dodgers with three RBIs, all of those coming against LHP Clayton Kershaw in the opener. Only one of Kemp’s hits, though, went for extra bases.

--1B Yonder Alonso celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday with mixed emotions. Although Alonso went 3-for-4 with a run, he and the Padres lost 7-4 against the Dodgers, dropping two of three in the series. Alonso also committed an error in Wednesday’s contest. Alonso, though, is off to a strong start, batting .500 with a double and an RBI in three games.

--2B Jedd Gyorko, who didn’t start Wednesday’s contest, is off to a slow start. Gyorko has just one hit in eight at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made three mistakes to the same spot, and I’ve got to be better than that, mix in some off-speed (pitches), especially when I‘m not locating my fastball.” -- RHP Andrew Cashner, who served up three home runs to Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez on Wednesday in Los Angeles’ 7-4 win over San Diego.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable