San Diego Padres - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Dreadful starts are a longtime issue for the San Diego Padres.

This year was going to be different, though, with the addition of pitcher James Shields; outfielders Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Wil Myers; catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

But four games in, the Padres sit at 1-3.

Cause for alarm?

Not really, as the Padres were in every one of their games, including a 1-0, 12-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in the home opener at Petco Park. And with the addition of lights-out closer Craig Kimbrel just before the season began, the Padres should be keen in shortening games and turning them over to their deep bullpen.

That all sounds good on paper.

Between the lines is where the Padres are having trouble notching victories.

It is clear San Diego needs to get off to a decent start. With 17 of the first 20 games against National League West foes, a bad break from the gate could create another big hole.

The Padres are far from there yet, but they need to show all that all the offseason moves will translate into victories.

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 12-9, 4.74 ERA in 2014) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-3, 5.67 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy left his start in the third inning Thursday after straining his left hamstring. “I felt something grab,” Kennedy said. “I’ve never had that before and it feels tight right now. The main thing is how it feels tomorrow.” Manager Bud Black said Kennedy could be a candidate for the disabled list.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was sensational when pressed into duty after RHP Ian Kennedy was lifted after 33 pitches with a strained left hamstring. Despaigne was locked in a spirited battle with RHP Brandon Morrow for the No. 5 spot in the rotation during spring training. Among the reasons the Padres went with Morrow was because Despaigne’s arm is built to go long or short. He retired all 14 Giants he faced Thursday.

--2B Jedd Gyroko continues to struggle, although he did have one hit on five at-bats and was robbed of a hit. However, Gyroko grounded into two double plays and is batting .154.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel made his Petco Park debut as a Padre in the ninth inning of a scoreless game. His entrance music was Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle.” He worked one inning and allowed a triple to Angel Pagan but was able to wiggle free from the jam. Kimbrel was acquired on the eve of Opening Day in a trade with the Braves.

--CF Wil Myers felt good coming out of camp, but some wonder when his bat will get going. After going 1-for-6 on Thursday, his average is down to .158.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s on me. (LF Justin Upton) was playing back, no doubles. I felt I should have easily caught it. I drifted with the ball instead of going to the spot.” -- Padres SS Clint Barmes, who dropped a pop fly that led to Giants SS Brandon Crawford reaching second base in the 12th inning Sunday. Crawford won up scoring the game’s only run.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) left his April 9 start. The team will see how he feels April 10, but he might go on the disabled list.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable