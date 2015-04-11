San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Anyone for a World Series Game 7 replay?

That’s in store Saturday night as the Padres’ James Shields squares off against the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner.

The two last faced each other in the most recent fall classic, with Shields then pitching for the Royals.

Bumgarner actually pitched twice in the World Series against Shields, beating the Royals in Games 1 and 7.

But Shields is downplaying the rematch with the World Series MVP.

“It’s a big game because we are 1-3,” Shields said before Friday’s contest. “It’s a new season and my job is to get a win for our team.”

Shields, who is looking for his first decision of the year, was impressed with Bumgarner’s postseason success.

“That was historic,” Shields said.

Padres manager Bud Black agreed.

“Bumgarner was phenomenal in the playoffs,” Black said.

While the stakes aren’t nearly as high, Saturday should be special.

“I think it’s a great matchup,” Black said. “Anytime you got two of the best pitchers in the National League going, that’s a good matchup.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Cory Spangenberg got his first start of the season at third base. Spangenberg went 1-for-3. He showed great hustle in taking third base from first, on a ground out by Matt Kemp to third.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will take Ian Kennedy’s place in the rotation; Kennedy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Despaigne retired all 14 batters he face when relieving Kennedy on Thursday.

--C Derek Norris, who has been batting second, was dropped to fifth in the order. Norris is a typical No. 2 hitter and it was obvious in Thursday’s 12-inning, 1-0 loss. On two occasions that called for bunts from the No. 2 hole, Norris was told to swing away.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel recorded his first save in a Padres uniform. Acquired just before opening day from the Braves, Kimbrel has 187 career saves, the most of any closer since he entered the league in 2011.

--RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances thus far this season.

-- LHP Chris Rearick’s contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso. He was 2-0 with a 2.72 ERA with El Paso last season.

--RHP Brandon Maurer was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He was 1-4 with a 4.65 ERA with the Mariners last season. He was acquired during the offseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a great team win tonight. It was just not my hit.” -- Padres CF Wil Myer, whose eighth-inning RBI double helped lift San Diego past San Francisco Friday night.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) left his April 9 start. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 10.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable