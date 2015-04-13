San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Over the past two days, switch-hitting Yangervis Solarte got a start at first and second.

While the 27-year-old Venezuelan might not have a starting position for the Padres, expect to see a lot of him during the 2015 season as a super sub.

Solarte, who was acquired from the Yankees last July 22 as part of the trade that sent third baseman Chase Headley to New York, can also play third and the corner outfield positions.

“Solarte is a guy we will lean on a lot of different ways,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “He comes ready to play every day and assumes whatever role we need him to play.”

Solarte has appeared in six of the Padres’ first seven games -- starting two at second while making his first major league start at first Friday night to give the Padres an extra right-handed bat against the Giants’ left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner.

Solarte is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with two doubles and two RBIs.

Last year, he hit .290 in 20 games with the Padres with two doubles, a triple and two homers in 62 at-bats.

“We like the switch-hitting and versatility to his game,” said Black of Solarte. “We like the versatility. We think he’s good at the top of the order.”

Early in spring training, Black said Solarte would be part of the Padres’ Opening Day roster even if he lost the regular third-base job to Will Middlebrooks, which he did.

“You are going to see Solarte a lot this season,” said Black.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-0, 10.13 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wil Nieves hit the first grand slam of his career Sunday in his first start of his second tour with the Padres. Prior to Sunday, the 37-year-old Nieves had nine home runs in a career that spanned 1,151 at-bats. Nieves was the 11th catcher in Padres history to hit a grand slam -- and the first since Ramon Hernandez on Sept. 27, 2005. At 37 years and 119 days old, Nieves is also the fourth-oldest player in Padres history to hit a grand slam behind the late Tony Gwynn (39 in 1999), Kurt Bevacqua (38 when he did it twice in 1985) and Champ Summers (37 and 300 days in 1984). The grand slam marked the first time in Nieves’ 421-game career that he had four RBIs in a game.

--LF Justin Upton has hit in all seven Padres games this season and in nine straight games dating back to last season. Upton is hitting .308 (8-for-26) this season and is hitting .324 (11-for-34) over the nine-game streak. Upton and Giants LF Nori Aoki are the only National League players to hit in seven straight games this season.

--RF Matt Kemp was 2-for-4 Sunday to become the first major leaguer to have four multi-hit games this season. Kemp was 6-for-17 in the four-game series against the Giants and owns a .325 career batting average at Petco Park (75-for-231). That is the highest batting average at Petco Park among players with at least 200 at-bats.

--CF Will Venable got his first start of the season Sunday and homered to right off Yusmeiro Petit in the seventh. Venable and C Wil Nieves both homered in their first starts of the season. The home run was Venable’s 40th at Petco Park, the second-highest total in the ballpark’s history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is one of the biggest moments of my career, probably the biggest.” -- Padres C Wil Nieves, who hit the first grand slam of his career Sunday in his first start of his second tour with the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) left his April 9 start. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 10.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable