San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- OK, so this Wil didn’t look as uncomfortable as the “other” Will, but still.

“He’s done fine,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

Black was speaking of center fielder Wil Myers and not actor Will Ferrell. Both saw action with the Padres this spring; thankfully, Ferrell’s stint was part of one game in a charity-minded tour of the Cactus League.

It is no joke that much is being asked of Myers. Not only is he learning a new position in the field, but he is batting leadoff as well.

“There’s a lot on his plate,” Black said, “and he’s done fine.”

Still, there adjustments are being made. That goes for everything from proper routes to vocalizing his role as the outfield’s captain.

“Wil is 24 years old, so he’s being asked to tell a 31-year-old Matt Kemp and 28-year-old Justin Upton (he has the ball), and that’s a little different,” Black said.

Vocal skills aside, Myers’ skill set is showing, albeit with curious paths to a fly balls at time. He also is battling to track balls in the sun.

“He’s athletic, playing hard, getting hits and holding his own,” Black said. “He’ll be better than he is this time next month and will be better the month after that. He will continue to get better.”

Myers went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Monday in the Padres’ 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-1, 6.23 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) is making good progress, and he could throw a bullpen session in two or three days, manager Bud Black said Monday. Kennedy left was hurt in Thursday’s game, and he went on the disabled list the next day.

--LF Justin Upton has hit safely in each of the Padres’ eight games, and the final two games he played with Atlanta last season. His tied with San Francisco’s Nori Aoki and Oakland’s Billy Butler for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

--2B Jedd Gyorko’s slow start has him on the bench. Gyoko, who is hitting .143, was slowed by injuries last year that led to a down season. He is healthy so far this year, but he hasn’t regained the stroke that led to a rookie-high 23 home runs his rookie season in 2013.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Despaigne, who nearly threw the Padres’ first no-hitter in franchise history last year, filled in when RHP Ian Kennedy strained his left hamstring Thursday and retired all 14 batters he faced.

--C Wil Nieves’ grand slam Sunday off Giants RHP Jake Peavy the first of his career, and it was noteworthy on another front. Peavy, who won the 2007 Cy Young Award with the Padres, was only the second Cy Young winner to give up a grand slam on the road against the team in which he won the award. Warren Spahn, the 1957 winner, was taken deep by the Braves’ Eddie Mathews in Milwaukee while pitching for the Mets in 1965.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cash hung in there and put up four zeros after (the second). Obviously, the error hurts us, and the hit by Inciarte was a big one for them.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on RHP Andrew Cashner, who allowed four runs, all unearned in six innings Monday. Diamondbacks OF Ender Inciarte added a two-run triple in the eighth inning of Arizona’s 8-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He might throw a bullpen session in mid-April, and he is expected to return in late April.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable