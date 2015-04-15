San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Yangervis Solarte started his fourth straight game for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday -- and his third straight at second base for Jedd Gyorko.

The emergence of the switch-hitting Venezuelan, who was acquired last July in the trade that sent third baseman Chase Headley to the Yankees, is a surprise to some Padres fans.

But not to Padres manager Bud Black.

“Solarte had five hits in his last three starts and drove in two runs Monday night,” said Black before Tuesday’s game against the Diamondbacks. “I like the way he’s swinging the bat. We like him on our team. You could be seeing more of Solarte in some capacity.”

However, Black warned against making too much of Solarte starting three straight games at second.

“(Hitting coaches Mark) Kotsay and Zo (Alonso Powell) are working on some things to help Jedd moving forward,” said Black.

Solarte played in every Padres’ game except for the season opener. He made four starts at second, one at first and pinch-hit in three games.

He was 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday and is 8-for-22 on the season with three doubles and four RBIs. His .364 batting average is the second-highest on the Padres and his .417 on-base percentage also ranks second.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 5.40 ERA) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings Tuesday night in the Padres 5-1 win over Arizona at Petco Park. The Cuban now is 4-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) at Petco Park. He is also 5-4 with a 2.19 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against National League West opponents.

--RHP Ian Kennedy is scheduled to throw a side session Wednesday. “We’re talking about it,” said Padres manager Bud Black. Kennedy went on the disabled list four days ago with a left hamstring strain suffered in his first start in the Padres’ home opener last Thursday. “Like we said, it was mild,” said Black. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne started in Kennedy’s spot Tuesday night.

--LF Justin Upton has hit safely in all nine games this season (10-for-33) and 11 straight games extending back into last season. Upton extended the streak Tuesday with a 389-foot homer into the second deck in left at Petco Park. It was Upton’s second of the season and his first as a Padre at Petco Park. He hit 10 homers at Petco Park as a visiting player.

--RF Matt Kemp was 2-for-4 Tuesday in his fifth multi-hit game of the nine-game season. His triple was his second in his last three games. Going into Sunday, Kemp had only three triples in his previous 292 games. Kemp is hitting .379 (11-for-29) during his first homestand as a Padrewith two doubles, three triples, six runs scored and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I would prefer to start, but I’ll pitch where they need me.” -- RHP Odrisamer Despaigne said through an interpreter Tuesday night after he held Arizona to one run on two hits over seven innings to lead the Padres to a 5-1 win at Petco Park

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 15, and he is expected to return in late April.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable