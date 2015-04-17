San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres starting rotation could soon be getting very crowded.

By the first of June, the Padres could have seven major league caliber starting pitchers available.

Right now, the all-right-handed rotation is James Shields, Tyson Ross, Andrew Cashner, Odrisamer Despaigne and Brandon Morrow.

But right-hander Ian Kennedy seems to be hurrying back from his mandatory 15-day stay on the disabled list with a “mild” strain of his left hamstring. And right-hander Josh Johnson is moving quickly in his return from last season’s “Tommy John” elbow reconstruction surgery.

When asked about what his rotation might be configured in May, Padres manager -- and former major league pitching coach -- Bud Black said, “These things have a way of working themselves out.”

Despaigne, who held Arizona to one run on two hits over seven innings Tuesday night in his first start of the season, figures to return to being the long man in the bullpen when Kennedy returns after one or two rehab starts.

“Obviously, I would prefer to start,” Despaigne said through an interpreter Tuesday night. “But I’ll pitch where they need me.”

It will when more interesting if/when Johnson returns. Not that long ago, Johnson was one of the more dynamic starting pitchers in the National League with the Marlins. His stuff was that good. And from the reports we’ve heard from his early bullpen sessions, it might be that good again.

So, how do you get seven major league starters into a five-man rotation?

Shields has a 2.08 ERA with 15 strikeouts in his first 13 innings as the richest free agent the Padres have ever signed. Ross has a 3.75 ERA after two starts after his breakout season of 2014. Cashner has a 4.04 ERA after two starts, but is coming off a spring that was adversely impacted by the health of his mother in Texas.

Kennedy struck out 207 in 201 innings with the Padres last season. Despaigne has a 0.77 ERA after his first two outings. Morrow didn’t allow a run in seven innings in his Padres debut against the Giants and has a 1.29 ERA over his first two starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Padres RHP James Shields (1-0, 2.08 ERA) at Chicago Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton hit safely in all 10 of the Padres games this season (13-for-37) and in 12 straight games dating back to the end of last season. His 12-game hitting streak is the longest in the National League. His third home run of the season -- and second in as many nights at Petco Park -- Wednesday night broke a 2-2 tie in the Padres 3-2 win. He owns a career .377 batting average (20-for-53) with two doubles five homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games against the Diamondbacks, where he started his major league career.

--C Derek Norris threw two out two would-be base-stealers Wednesday night. It was the first time he had thrown out two runners in the same game in his career. Norris has thrown out six of the 11 runners who have tested his arm in the season’s first 10 games. He threw out a career-high eight runners all of last season with Oakland. The six runners caught this season leads the major leagues.

--RHP Brandon Morrow worked seven innings Wednesday for a second straight start, marking the first time since time since Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2012, that he worked seven or more innings in back-to-back starts. Morrow has a 1.29 earned run average after two starts.

--CF Wil Myers was 2-for-4 Wednesday night and has multiple hits in four of his last five starts, going 9-for-21 with five doubles and three RBIs. He has hit safely in eight straight starts, going 12-for-37 (.324).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m trying to torment everyone.” -- Padres LF Justin Upton said Wednesday night after his tiebreaking, eighth-inning solo homer against Arizona gave San Diego a 3-2 victory in the rubber match of a three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he is expected to return in late April.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable