San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Wil Myers is making himself right at home with the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year-old Padres center fielder, who arrived in San Diego as part of a three-team trade last December, is batting .333 through 11 games with 15 hits including five doubles.

He added a home run into the mix in Friday’s 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, a three-run shot in the seventh inning that provided the Padres’ winning margin.

”Wil’s one of those guys where you look at where he is career-wise in the major leagues,“ said Padres’ manager Bud Black. ”He’s still under 1,000 at-bats and he’s going to keep getting them. And I think every at-bat he gets, he’s going to get better.

“There’s strength to his swing, I think there’s good hand-eye, pitch recognition will continue to improve. He’s doing fine.”

Myers got a second chance in the seventh inning. What appeared to be a called third strike on an 0-2 count with two out was instead.

”Myers took the next pitch from Cubs right-hander Brian Schlitter and slammed a three-run homer to center.

“I knew the guy (Schlitter) had a good two-seamer so I was kind of cheating in but sure enough he was throwing away,” Myers said. “I was able to focus back to the middle so I was happy with the result.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-4

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-0, 3.75 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 10.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields (2-0) admits he didn’t have his best stuff in his second all-time appearance against the Cubs. But his six-innings of work were good enough, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out nine and walking just two.

--LF Justin Upton saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end with Friday’s 0-for-4 performance. He had a hit in all 10 Padres games entering Friday and has a run of 12 straight games going back to last season.

--C Derek Norris entered Friday’s series opener in Chicago leading the big leagues with six runners caught stealing. He had two in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. It was the first time in 272 career games that he threw out multiple runners in a game. He is two shy of his career high of eight.

--RHP Tyson Ross makes his third start of the season Saturday. He claimed his first win of the season with a six-inning outing last Sunday while allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. He had no decision in his first outing, a 7-3 win over the Dodgers on April 7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games where you grind it through. I didn’t feel too good in the bullpen. (But) the team did a great job of coming back and picking me up.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he is expected to return in late April.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable