San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- Wil Myers is making himself right at home with the San Diego Padres.
The 24-year-old Padres center fielder, who arrived in San Diego as part of a three-team trade last December, is batting .333 through 11 games with 15 hits including five doubles.
He added a home run into the mix in Friday’s 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, a three-run shot in the seventh inning that provided the Padres’ winning margin.
”Wil’s one of those guys where you look at where he is career-wise in the major leagues,“ said Padres’ manager Bud Black. ”He’s still under 1,000 at-bats and he’s going to keep getting them. And I think every at-bat he gets, he’s going to get better.
“There’s strength to his swing, I think there’s good hand-eye, pitch recognition will continue to improve. He’s doing fine.”
Myers got a second chance in the seventh inning. What appeared to be a called third strike on an 0-2 count with two out was instead.
”Myers took the next pitch from Cubs right-hander Brian Schlitter and slammed a three-run homer to center.
“I knew the guy (Schlitter) had a good two-seamer so I was kind of cheating in but sure enough he was throwing away,” Myers said. “I was able to focus back to the middle so I was happy with the result.”
MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-0, 3.75 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 10.38 ERA)
--RHP James Shields (2-0) admits he didn’t have his best stuff in his second all-time appearance against the Cubs. But his six-innings of work were good enough, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out nine and walking just two.
--LF Justin Upton saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end with Friday’s 0-for-4 performance. He had a hit in all 10 Padres games entering Friday and has a run of 12 straight games going back to last season.
--C Derek Norris entered Friday’s series opener in Chicago leading the big leagues with six runners caught stealing. He had two in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. It was the first time in 272 career games that he threw out multiple runners in a game. He is two shy of his career high of eight.
--RHP Tyson Ross makes his third start of the season Saturday. He claimed his first win of the season with a six-inning outing last Sunday while allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. He had no decision in his first outing, a 7-3 win over the Dodgers on April 7.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games where you grind it through. I didn’t feel too good in the bullpen. (But) the team did a great job of coming back and picking me up.”
MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he is expected to return in late April.
--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.
--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.
--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.
RHP James Shields
RHP Tyson Ross
RHP Andrew Cashner
RHP Brandon Morrow
RHP Odrisamer Despaigne
RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)
RHP Joaquin Benoit
RHP Dale Thayer
RHP Shawn Kelley
LHP Alex Torres
RHP Brandon Maurer
LHP Chris Rearick
Derek Norris
Wil Nieves
1B Yonder Alonso
2B Jedd Gyorko
SS Clint Barmes
3B Will Middlebrooks
INF Alexi Amarista
INF Cory Spangenberg
INF/OF Yangervis Solarte
LF Justin Upton
CF Wil Myers
RF Matt Kemp
OF Will Venable