San Diego Padres - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Ian Kennedy makes a start Monday but it won’t be in Denver when the San Diego Padres open a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Instead, the 30-year-old veteran gets the call in Arizona with a minor league rehab start. He could throw 70 to 90 pitches during the stint.

He’s been on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain since April 10 but threw a trouble-free bullpen session last week in Chicago.

Barring any complications, he’s expected to come off the disabled list next week and step back into the regular starting rotation.

“With hamstrings, you never really know how significant they are,” Padres manager Bud Black said last week. “Ian felt good about it. Medical staff felt good about the degree of the strain, and we felt as though it was going to be short term. Sure enough, it’s turned out to be that.”

Now in his third Padres season, Kennedy was 13-13 with a 3.63 ERA with 207 strikeouts and 77 walks.

He appeared in just one game this season, working 2 1/3 innings while giving up two hits and no runs in San Diego’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on April 9.

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 1-0, 0.77 ERA) at Rockies (Jorge De La Rosa, 14-11, 4.10 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner (1-2) became the first starting pitcher since Tom Gorzelanny in 2013 to allow at least two runs in consecutive starts with none of the runs being earned. So far in three starts only five of 12 runs allow have been earned. He allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits, struck out five and walked two.

--3B Will Middlebrooks went 1-or-4 with a second-inning homer to extend his hitting streak to five games. It was his second home run of the series and third of the season. Middlebrooks has five RBIs in his last five games.

--UTL Yangervis Solarte collected his first home run since Sept. 13, 2014 at Arizona with his two-run home run in the seventh inning. Solarte went 1-for-4 and is batting .357 through 11 games.

--RF Matt Kemp seems to love the Friendly Confines. He went 1-for-3 on Sunday and is a lifetime .324 batter at Wrigley Field. Kemp has a career seven homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games in Chicago. He’s hit safely in seven straight games against the Cubs.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 0.77 ERA) moves temporarily out of the bullpen into the rotation with Monday’s start at Colorado. He’s made two appearances (one start) so far this year. In 2014, Despaigne was 4-7 in 16 appearances with a 3.36 ERA. He struck out 65 and walked 32 through 96 1/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think today I finally settled down after the first and second inning and really started making pitches. After the first inning I was just focusing on getting quick outs and trying to stick around.” -- Padres RHP Andrew Cashner after a win over Chicago on Sunday.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and is schedule to make a rehab. start in extended spring training April 20.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will be examined by the Padres’ team physician April 9. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable